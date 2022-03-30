We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The 2022 World's Best Cities To Live In: Discover the Top 20

The 2022 World's Best Cities To Live In: Discover the Top 20

Global Finance's ranking of the world's best cities to live in, during 2022 has just been released. Centered on 8 different parameters that calculate and compare the quality of life of people living in urban areas such as economy, culture, population, environment, etc., this year’s edition also took into consideration Covid-19 deaths per thousand for each country, to reflect the new reality we live in. With data from the Global City Power index, Johns Hopkins University, Statista, and Macrotrends, the list seeks to have a complete vision, putting together traditional metrics with new factors.

Claiming the first position is London, U.K, a city that although didn’t get high rankings in its Covid-19 metrics, still topped the list, mainly due to its scores in culture, accessibility, and population growth. Tokyo was selected for the second position, showing weakness in one parameter, population, as its numbers have been declining for the past 10 years. Shanghai followed next, in the third position, because of relatively low Covid-19 death figures and strong population growth. Singapore and Melbourne came in 4th and 5th positions.

Tokyo. Image via Shutterstock/ By ESB ProfessionalSydney. Image via Shutterstock/ By Irina SokolovskayaParis. Image © Rodrigo Kugnharski via UnsplashSingapore. Image via Shutterstock/ by anek.soowannaphoom+ 21

Discover below the 20 best cities to live in 2022, and check the full ranking.

Related Article

World's Most Liveable Cities in 2021: Auckland in New Zealand Tops the Ranking

1- London, United Kingdom

London. Image via Shutterstock/ by S.Borisov
2- Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo. Image via Shutterstock/ By ESB Professional
3- Shanghai, China

Shanghai. Image via Shutterstock
4- Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Singapore. Image via Shutterstock/ by anek.soowannaphoom
5- Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne. Image via Shutterstock/ By 365 Focus Photography
6- Sydney, Australia

Sydney. Image via Shutterstock/ By Irina Sokolovskaya
7- Paris, France

Paris. Image © Rodrigo Kugnharski via Unsplash
8- Beijing, China

Beijing. Image via Shutterstock
9- New York City, United States

New York. Image via Shutterstock/ by Oscity
10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam . Image via Shutterstock/ by Ingus Kruklitis
11- Hong Kong, China

Hong Kong. Image via Shutterstock/ by TAMVISUT
12- Dubai, UAE

Dubai. Image via Shutterstock/ by Mo Azizi
13- Seoul, South Korea

Seoul. Image via Shutterstock/ by PKphotograph
14- Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen . Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj
15- Toronto, Canada

Toronto. Image via Shutterstock/ by Jon Bilous
16- Berlin, Germany

Berlin. Image via Shutterstock/ by canadastock
17- Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki . Image via Shutterstock/ by Shchipkova Elena
18- Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm. Image via Shutterstock/ by Andrey Shcherbukhin
19- Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich. Image via Shutterstock/ By Maykova Galina
20- Vienna, Austria

Vienna. Image via Shutterstock/ by mRGB
