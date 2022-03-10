We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Installations on Show: 15 Examples of Applications in Interior Spaces of Homes

Installations on Show: 15 Examples of Applications in Interior Spaces of Homes

Installations on Show: 15 Examples of Applications in Interior Spaces of Homes

Pipes, wiring and ducts of different materials in walls, ceilings and roofs make up all the spaces we walk through and inhabit. They represent the set of networks and equipment necessary for the development of life in our buildings, providing services such as water, electricity or gas, among many others. According to the regulations in each country and the use defined in each space, the installations can be left visible, giving a certain character and aesthetic to interior spaces.

Casa Ubaíra / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok
Although in many cases the aim is to hide the installations, many architects choose to show them in the interiors of homes as it is an economical solution that adapts easily to changes that may arise in the distribution spaces. On the other hand, in the event of any electrical problems, water or gas leaks, repairs are much simpler and do not involve major interventions or renovations. In addition to their easy installation and maintenance, appropriate safety measures must also be taken to avoid any conflict or accident that may occur in everyday life.

Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli
Edificio tríptico / Mariela Marchisio + Cristián Nanzer + Germán Margherit. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Installations play a fundamental role in the development of the spaces that are planned since, without them, we would be talking about uninhabitable spaces. Choosing the material to be used, defining their colour or planning their distribution are some of the decisions that form part of the design process of the installations seen, where it is possible to show the electrical cables or switches, the siphons and water distribution pipes and other services. On this occasion, we present a selection of 15 Latin American projects that feature their installations in different spaces of the home:

Morro da Manteiga House / LEIVA arquitetura

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: Tupandi, Brazil

Casa Morro da Manteiga / LEIVA arquitetura. Image © Gabriel Konrath
Kaizen House / Rama Estudio

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: Tumbaco, Ecuador

Casa Kaizen / Rama Estudio. Image © Jag Studio
Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Ampliación Albarracín / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Punta Rubia Refuge / PAMPA

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: Punta Rubia, Uruguay

Refugio Punta Rubia / PAMPA. Image © Marcos Guiponi
Naked House / penta arquitectura

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: Lambaré, Paraguay

Casa desnuda / penta arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli
Mirador House / RAMA estudio

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: Ecuador

Casa Mirador / RAMA estudio. Image © Jag Studio
FG House Renovation / Manzoniterra Arquitectos

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Montevideo, Uruguay

Reforma FG / Manzoniterra Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Guiponi
Obra Gris / CYAN arq+dis

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Puembo, Ecuador

Obra gris / CYAN arq+dis. Image © Jag Studio
Stone House / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

Casa de Piedra / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño. Image © Leonardo Méndez
Casa Lasso / Rama Estudio

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: San José, Ecuador

Casa Lasso / Rama Estudio. Image © Jag Studio
El Palomar House / FB+ estudio

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Loja, Ecuador

Casa El Palomar / FB+ estudio. Image © FB+ estudio
Cuscungo House / Estudio 2850

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Quito, Ecuador

Casa Cuscungo / Estudio 2850. Image Cortesía de Estudio 2850
Villa Cerro Corá House / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Asunción, Paraguay

Casa villa cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai. Image © Leonardo Méndez
Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay

Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli
Miravalle House / Colectivo 720

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Jamundí, Colombia

Casa Miravalle / Colectivo 720. Image Cortesía de Luis Tombe, Camilo Giraldo, Mario Camargo
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Installations on Show: 15 Examples of Applications in Interior Spaces of Homes" 10 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

