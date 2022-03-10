Installations on Show: 15 Examples of Applications in Interior Spaces of Homes

Save this picture! Edificio tríptico / Mariela Marchisio + Cristián Nanzer + Germán Margherit. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Pipes, wiring and ducts of different materials in walls, ceilings and roofs make up all the spaces we walk through and inhabit. They represent the set of networks and equipment necessary for the development of life in our buildings, providing services such as water, electricity or gas, among many others. According to the regulations in each country and the use defined in each space, the installations can be left visible, giving a certain character and aesthetic to interior spaces.

Save this picture! Casa Ubaíra / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok

Although in many cases the aim is to hide the installations, many architects choose to show them in the interiors of homes as it is an economical solution that adapts easily to changes that may arise in the distribution spaces. On the other hand, in the event of any electrical problems, water or gas leaks, repairs are much simpler and do not involve major interventions or renovations. In addition to their easy installation and maintenance, appropriate safety measures must also be taken to avoid any conflict or accident that may occur in everyday life.

Save this picture! Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Edificio tríptico / Mariela Marchisio + Cristián Nanzer + Germán Margherit. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Installations play a fundamental role in the development of the spaces that are planned since, without them, we would be talking about uninhabitable spaces. Choosing the material to be used, defining their colour or planning their distribution are some of the decisions that form part of the design process of the installations seen, where it is possible to show the electrical cables or switches, the siphons and water distribution pipes and other services. On this occasion, we present a selection of 15 Latin American projects that feature their installations in different spaces of the home:

Year: 2021

Location: Tupandi, Brazil

Save this picture! Casa Morro da Manteiga / LEIVA arquitetura. Image © Gabriel Konrath

Year: 2021

Location: Tumbaco, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa Kaizen / Rama Estudio. Image © Jag Studio

Year: 2021

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Ampliación Albarracín / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Year: 2021

Location: Punta Rubia, Uruguay

Save this picture! Refugio Punta Rubia / PAMPA. Image © Marcos Guiponi

Year: 2021

Location: Lambaré, Paraguay

Save this picture! Casa desnuda / penta arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

Year: 2021

Location: Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa Mirador / RAMA estudio. Image © Jag Studio

Year: 2020

Location: Montevideo, Uruguay

Save this picture! Reforma FG / Manzoniterra Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Guiponi

Year: 2020

Location: Puembo, Ecuador

Save this picture! Obra gris / CYAN arq+dis. Image © Jag Studio

Year: 2020

Location: Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

Save this picture! Casa de Piedra / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño. Image © Leonardo Méndez

Year: 2019

Location: San José, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa Lasso / Rama Estudio. Image © Jag Studio

Year: 2019

Location: Loja, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa El Palomar / FB+ estudio. Image © FB+ estudio

Year: 2019

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! Casa Cuscungo / Estudio 2850. Image Cortesía de Estudio 2850

Year: 2018

Location: Asunción, Paraguay

Save this picture! Casa villa cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai. Image © Leonardo Méndez

Year: 2017

Location: Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay

Save this picture! Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli

Year: 2017

Location: Jamundí, Colombia