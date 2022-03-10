Installations on Show: 15 Examples of Applications in Interior Spaces of Homes

Pipes, wiring and ducts of different materials in walls, ceilings and roofs make up all the spaces we walk through and inhabit. They represent the set of networks and equipment necessary for the development of life in our buildings, providing services such as water, electricity or gas, among many others. According to the regulations in each country and the use defined in each space, the installations can be left visible, giving a certain character and aesthetic to interior spaces.
Although in many cases the aim is to hide the installations, many architects choose to show them in the interiors of homes as it is an economical solution that adapts easily to changes that may arise in the distribution spaces. On the other hand, in the event of any electrical problems, water or gas leaks, repairs are much simpler and do not involve major interventions or renovations. In addition to their easy installation and maintenance, appropriate safety measures must also be taken to avoid any conflict or accident that may occur in everyday life.
Installations play a fundamental role in the development of the spaces that are planned since, without them, we would be talking about uninhabitable spaces. Choosing the material to be used, defining their colour or planning their distribution are some of the decisions that form part of the design process of the installations seen, where it is possible to show the electrical cables or switches, the siphons and water distribution pipes and other services. On this occasion, we present a selection of 15 Latin American projects that feature their installations in different spaces of the home:
Morro da Manteiga House / LEIVA arquitetura
- Year: 2021
- Location: Tupandi, Brazil
Kaizen House / Rama Estudio
- Year: 2021
- Location: Tumbaco, Ecuador
Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos
- Year: 2021
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Punta Rubia Refuge / PAMPA
- Year: 2021
- Location: Punta Rubia, Uruguay
Naked House / penta arquitectura
- Year: 2021
- Location: Lambaré, Paraguay
Mirador House / RAMA estudio
- Year: 2021
- Location: Ecuador
FG House Renovation / Manzoniterra Arquitectos
- Year: 2020
- Location: Montevideo, Uruguay
Obra Gris / CYAN arq+dis
- Year: 2020
- Location: Puembo, Ecuador
Stone House / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño
- Year: 2020
- Location: Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay
Casa Lasso / Rama Estudio
- Year: 2019
- Location: San José, Ecuador
El Palomar House / FB+ estudio
- Year: 2019
- Location: Loja, Ecuador
Cuscungo House / Estudio 2850
- Year: 2019
- Location: Quito, Ecuador
Villa Cerro Corá House / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai
- Year: 2018
- Location: Asunción, Paraguay
Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos
- Year: 2017
- Location: Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay
Miravalle House / Colectivo 720
- Year: 2017
- Location: Jamundí, Colombia