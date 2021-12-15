We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Punta Rubia Refuge / PAMPA

Punta Rubia Refuge / PAMPA

© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Punta Rubia, Uruguay
  • Architects: PAMPA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  138
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the seafront in the coastal resort of Punta Rubia, Uruguay. It establishes an open relationship with the landscape made up of dunes and maritime pine forests. The first structure is solved with local wood and a metal roof, while the domestic modules were formed with a SIP-type panel system.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

A first frame structure forms a regular volume separated from the ground and facing the sea. This allows the free movement of the dunes while giving privacy to the outdoor spaces.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Sketch
Sketch
Plan
Plan
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Inside, the domestic program is dissociated into interior spaces for fostering relationships and relaxation, resolved through two independent and complementary modules, containing between them covered exterior space that acts as cushioning and extension.

The construction of an exostructure favors the conditioning of the interior spaces, generating covered exteriors in the format of galleries and terraces. These intermediate spaces allow multiple circulations and varied uses depending on the solar route, the winds, and the seasonal changes.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Project gallery

