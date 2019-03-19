World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. gualano + gualano: arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos

Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos
Save this picture!
Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos, © Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli + 33

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. 70m2 house in Ciudad de la Costa for a couple of biochemists. A very tight budget. The plan was to achieve the most comfortable spaces possible, within a constructive, simple and economical system,

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The project is planned with a very clear spatial organization, where the kitchen, bathroom and washing machine are located at the center. A concentrated humid unit that organizes the back and the front of the house, or vice versa.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The house on the outside is covered in timber with a metal enclosure. This generates an austere and dark house on the outside versus a white and continuous house on the inside.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

In the outer space an intervention is proposed in the background, where the barbecue and a small deposit are installed. The house in terms of use, is developed towards the back, separated from the street. The living room becomes the heart of the house.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
gualano + gualano: arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Uruguay
Cite: "Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos" [Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos] 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913441/casa-bio-gualano-plus-gualano-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream