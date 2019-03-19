Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. 70m2 house in Ciudad de la Costa for a couple of biochemists. A very tight budget. The plan was to achieve the most comfortable spaces possible, within a constructive, simple and economical system,

The project is planned with a very clear spatial organization, where the kitchen, bathroom and washing machine are located at the center. A concentrated humid unit that organizes the back and the front of the house, or vice versa.

The house on the outside is covered in timber with a metal enclosure. This generates an austere and dark house on the outside versus a white and continuous house on the inside.

In the outer space an intervention is proposed in the background, where the barbecue and a small deposit are installed. The house in terms of use, is developed towards the back, separated from the street. The living room becomes the heart of the house.