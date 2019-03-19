Casa Bio / gualano + gualano: arquitectos

-
Architects
LocationCiudad de la Costa, Uruguay
Category
Lead ArchitectMarcelo Gualano, Martín Gualano
Design TeamJoaquín Mascheroni, Manuel Machado
Area80.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. 70m2 house in Ciudad de la Costa for a couple of biochemists. A very tight budget. The plan was to achieve the most comfortable spaces possible, within a constructive, simple and economical system,
The project is planned with a very clear spatial organization, where the kitchen, bathroom and washing machine are located at the center. A concentrated humid unit that organizes the back and the front of the house, or vice versa.
The house on the outside is covered in timber with a metal enclosure. This generates an austere and dark house on the outside versus a white and continuous house on the inside.
In the outer space an intervention is proposed in the background, where the barbecue and a small deposit are installed. The house in terms of use, is developed towards the back, separated from the street. The living room becomes the heart of the house.