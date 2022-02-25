UIA 2030 Award Finalists Announced

Save this picture! Gran Canal Linear Park, (Parque Lineal Gran Canal), by 128 Arquitectura y Diseño Urbano: Fernando Tepichín Jasso. Image © Onnis Luque

The International Union of Architects (UIA), in partnership with UN-HABITAT, have announced the Regional Finalists of first stage of the UIA 2030 Award. The biennial award, which is in its inaugural edition, honors the work of architects contributing to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and New Urban Agenda through built projects that demonstrate design quality and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Organized in synchronization with the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum, the award is organized under six categories: Open Category, Improving Energy Efficiency, Adequate, Safe & Affordable Housing, Access to Green & Public Space, and Utilizing Local Materials, all of which contribute to the challenges of climate change, rapid urbanization, and increased inequality caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Save this picture! Enghaveparken, Climate Park, by Tredje Natur / Third Nature. Image © Astrid Maria Busse Rasmussen

The Regional Finalists will now proceed to Stage 2, which requires them to submit a 2-3 minute video about the project in use and in its context, and explains its function and the ways in which it responds to the relevant SDG’s/Targets. A trophy will be presented to one winner in each category upon completion of Stage 2, along with Commendations for the remaining Regional Finalists. Announcement of the award winners will be made at an award ceremony which will take place at the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland in June 2022.

Category 1: SDG 11/ Open Category

Salez Agricultural Centre by Andy Senn Architekt BSA SIA (Switzerland - UIA Region I)

Save this picture! Salez Agricultural Centre, by Andy Senn Architekt BSA SIA. Image © Atelier für Architekturfotografie

Save this picture! Enghaveparken, Climate Park, by Tredje Natur / Third Nature. Image © Astrid Maria Busse Rasmussen

LIFE CerSuds: Ceramic Sustainable Urban Drainage System by Eduardo De Miguel; Enrique Fernández-Vivancos (Cátedra Cerámica Valencia UPV) / Javier Miras; Jorge Corrales (Instituto de Tecnología Cerámica de Castellón) (Spain - UIA Region I)

Save this picture! LIFE CerSuds: Ceramic Sustainable Urban Drainage System, by Eduardo De Miguel; Enrique Fernández-Vivancos (Cátedra Cerámica Valencia UPV) / Javier Miras; Jorge Corrales (Instituto de Tecnología Cerámica de Castellón). Image © Milena Villalba, Demonstrator LIFE CerSuds, Benicàssim (2020)

Red Deer College Polytechnic Student Residence by Reimagine Architects Ltd. (formerly Manasc Isaac Architects Ltd.) (Canada - UIA Region III)

Save this picture! Red Deer College Polytechnic Student Residence, by Reimagine Architects Ltd. . Image © Cooper & O'Hara

Save this picture! Village Lounge of Shangcun, by SUP Atelier of THAD. Image © Xia Zhi, 13511057315

Save this picture! Warm Nest Project of Zoige, by China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd. . Image © Arch-Exist Photography

Save this picture! Naidi Community Hall, by CAUKIN Studio. Image © Katie Edwards

Green field Factory of Karupannya Rangpur Ltd. by Nakshabid Architects (Bangladesh - UIA Region IV)

Save this picture! Green field Factory of Karupannya Rangpur Ltd., by Nakshabid Architects. Image © Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beaufort West Clinic by Gabriel Fagan Architects (South Africa - UIA Region V)

Start Somewhere by Start Somewhere (Social Ltd.) (Kenya - UIA Region V)

Save this picture! Start Somewhere . Image © Start Somewhere

A music platform in the township of Cape Town. Innovating Eco-construction for People by Building for Climate (South Africa - UIA Region V)

Save this picture! A music platform in the township of Cape Town. Innovating Eco-construction for People, by Building for Climate. Image © Building For Climate architects, Paris France

Category 2: SDG7/ Target 7.3, Improving Energy Efficiency

Save this picture! Karoline Goldhofer Daycare Centre, by Heilergeiger Architekten und Stadtplaner BDA. Image © Nicolas Felder Fotografie

Save this picture! Huaira, by Diana Salvador - Javier Mera. Image © jagstudio

Save this picture! Gaobeidian Railway City Sustainable Demonstration Pavilion, by SUP Atelier of THAD, Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University. Image © Xia Zhi, 13511057315

Save this picture! Indoor Playground and Assembly Hall of Yueyang County No.3 Middle School, by SUP Atelier of THAD, Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University. Image © Xia Zhi, 13511057315

Save this picture! Thang House, by VTN Architects . Image © Hiroyuki Oki

Category 3: SDG11/ Target 11.1, Adequate, Safe & Affordable Housing

Save this picture! Transformation of an Office Building into a Straw and Wood Student Residence in Paris, by NZI Architectes. Image © juan_sepulveda_photo

Save this picture! Grow Your House, by Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos. Image © LUCILA AGUILAR ARQUITECTOS

Home modification for low-income Families by Domat (Hong Kong - UIA Region IV)

Save this picture! Home modification for low-income Families, by Domat. Image © Domat Limited

Save this picture! AgriNesture, by H&P Architects. Image © Nguyen Tien Thanh

Save this picture! Regeneration of residential buildings in Guanzhong, Red Brick Dwellings in Ezi Village, Xianyang, by College of Architecture, Xi'an University of Architecture and Technology. Image © Zhang Xiaoming

Wallah’s House by Zohaib Zuby | Architectural Design Research Lab (Pakistan - UIA Region IV)

Save this picture! Wallah’s House, by Zohaib Zuby | Architectural Design Research Lab. Image © Sadia Aminah

Star Homes by Ingvartsen Architects (Tanzania - UIA Region V)

Category 4: SGD 11/ Target 11.3, Participatory, Land-Use Efficient & Inclusive Planning

Housing Upcycle Program, Barrio Mugica of Buenos Aires by Special Project Unit Barrio Padre Carlos Mugica, Buenos Aires City Government (Argentina - UIA Region III)

Save this picture! Housing Upcycle Program, Barrio Mugica of Buenos Aires, by Special Project Unit Barrio Padre Carlos Mugica, Buenos Aires City Government. Image © Barrio Padre Carlos Mugica Special Projects Unit Team, Government of the City of Buenos Aires.

Category 5: SDG11/ Target 11.7, Access to Green & Public Space

Climate Adaptation Kokkedal by Schønherr A/S (Denmark - UIA Region I)



Save this picture! Climate Adaptation Kokkedal, by Schønherr A/S. Image © Carsten Ingemann Visual Artist/Photographer

Save this picture! CopenHill, by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj

Save this picture! Gökçeada High School Campus, by PAB Architects. Image © Orhan Kolukısa (Yerçekim)

The tropics and the built landscape Urban Center of Medellin Colombia (El trópico y el paisaje construido Centro tradicional urbano de Medellín Colombia) by AEU Arquitectos (Peru - UIA Region III)



Save this picture! The tropics and the built landscape Urban Center of Medellin Colombia (El trópico y el paisaje construido Centro tradicional urbano de Medellín Colombia), by AEU Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Arango Escobar

Construction of a Park in the Infonavit Unit by Quintanilla Arquitectos (Mexico - UIA Region III)



Save this picture! Construction of a Park in the Infonavit Unit, by Quintanilla Arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Gran Canal Linear Park, (Parque Lineal Gran Canal), by 128 Arquitectura y Diseño Urbano: Fernando Tepichín Jasso. Image © Onnis Luque

Co-creation of Urban Spaces by the Nobogonga River by Co.Creation.Architects (Bangladesh - UIA Region IV)



Eco-Restoration, Chakkarpur-Wazirabad Bundh by VSPB ASSOCIATES | Architects, Urban Designers, Landscape Architects, Planners (India - UIA Region IV)



Save this picture! Eco-Restoration, Chakkarpur-Wazirabad Bundh, by VSPB ASSOCIATES | Architects, Urban Designers, Landscape Architects, Planners. Image © VSPB Associates

Revitalization of Rasulbagh Children's Park by SHATOTTO architecture for green living (Bangladesh - UIA Region IV)



Save this picture! Revitalization of Rasulbagh Children's Park, by SHATOTTO architecture for green living. Image © Asif Salman

Big Air Shougang, Beijing 2022 OWG by Architectural Design & Research (China - UIA Region IV)

Save this picture! Big Air Shougang, Beijing 2022 OWG, by Architectural Design & Research. Image © Brian

Category 6: SDG11/ Target 11.C, Utilising Local Materials

Save this picture! Wadden Sea Centre, by Dorte Mandrup A/S. Image © Adam Mørk

Salez Agricultural Centre by Andy Senn Architekt BSA SIA (Switzerland - UIA Region I)



Save this picture! Kiln Tower in Rammed Earth, by Boltshauser Architekten AG. Image © Kuster Frey, Zurich

House of Dreams by Insitu Project (China - UIA Region IV)



Save this picture! House of Dreams, by Insitu Project. Image © Insitu Project

Tea Leaf Market of Zhuguanlong by SUP Atelier of THAD (China - UIA Region IV)



Save this picture! Tea Leaf Market of Zhuguanlong, by SUP Atelier of THAD. Image © Yingnan Chu

Save this picture! Vedana Restaurant, by VTN Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Oki

Save this picture! S Space, by H&P Architects. Image © Nguyen Tien Thanh

Extension of the Lamdon Model High School in Zanskar by Atelier Tanka (India - UIA Region IV)

Save this picture! Extension of the Lamdon Model High School in Zanskar, by Atelier Tanka. Image © Atelier Tanka

The jury includes Mr. Ishtiaque Zahir Titas (Bangladesh), UIA Regional Vice-President; Region 1: Ms. Camilla van Deurs (Denmark), City Architect, Copenhagen; Region II: Mr. Nikolai Shumakov (Russia), Chief Architect of JSC 'Metrogiprotrans'; Region III: Ms. Anna Rubbo (USA), Adjunct Senior Scholar, Center for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute; Region IV: Mr. Rob Adams (Australia), Director of City Design, City of Melbourne; Region V: Ms. Nadia Tromp (South Africa), Founder, Ntsika Architects; UN-Habitat, Mr. Andrew Rudd, Human Settlements Officer, Global Solutions Division; UIA SDG Commission member: Ms. Ramatu Aliyu (Nigeria), Principal at Planned Shelter Consult; and Jury Chair and UIA SDG Commission member: Mr. Peter Oborn (United Kingdom), UN Habitat Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAGE). The jury members were drawn from the 5 regions of the UIA together with experts with knowledge of the Sustainable Development Goals.