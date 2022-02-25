UIA 2030 Award Finalists Announced

The International Union of Architects (UIA), in partnership with UN-HABITAT, have announced the Regional Finalists of first stage of the UIA 2030 Award. The biennial award, which is in its inaugural edition, honors the work of architects contributing to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and New Urban Agenda through built projects that demonstrate design quality and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Organized in synchronization with the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum, the award is organized under six categories: Open Category, Improving Energy Efficiency, Adequate, Safe & Affordable Housing, Access to Green & Public Space, and Utilizing Local Materials, all of which contribute to the challenges of climate change, rapid urbanization, and increased inequality caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Regional Finalists will now proceed to Stage 2, which requires them to submit a 2-3 minute video about the project in use and in its context, and explains its function and the ways in which it responds to the relevant SDG’s/Targets. A trophy will be presented to one winner in each category upon completion of Stage 2, along with Commendations for the remaining Regional Finalists. Announcement of the award winners will be made at an award ceremony which will take place at the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland in June 2022.
Read on to discover the list of regional finalists.
Category 1: SDG 11/ Open Category
Salez Agricultural Centre by Andy Senn Architekt BSA SIA (Switzerland - UIA Region I)
Enghaveparken, Climate Park by Tredje Natur / Third Nature (Denmark - UIA Region I)
LIFE CerSuds: Ceramic Sustainable Urban Drainage System by Eduardo De Miguel; Enrique Fernández-Vivancos (Cátedra Cerámica Valencia UPV) / Javier Miras; Jorge Corrales (Instituto de Tecnología Cerámica de Castellón) (Spain - UIA Region I)
Red Deer College Polytechnic Student Residence by Reimagine Architects Ltd. (formerly Manasc Isaac Architects Ltd.) (Canada - UIA Region III)
Village Lounge of Shangcun by SUP Atelier of THAD, Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University (China - UIA Region IV)
Warm Nest Project of Zoige by China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd. (China - UIA Region IV)
Naidi Community Hall by CAUKIN Studio (Fiji - UIA Region IV)
Green field Factory of Karupannya Rangpur Ltd. by Nakshabid Architects (Bangladesh - UIA Region IV)
Beaufort West Clinic by Gabriel Fagan Architects (South Africa - UIA Region V)
Start Somewhere by Start Somewhere (Social Ltd.) (Kenya - UIA Region V)
A music platform in the township of Cape Town. Innovating Eco-construction for People by Building for Climate (South Africa - UIA Region V)
Category 2: SDG7/ Target 7.3, Improving Energy Efficiency
Karoline Goldhofer Daycare Centre by Heilergeiger Architekten und Stadtplaner BDA (Germany - UIA Region I)
Huaira by Diana Salvador - Javier Mera (Ecuador - UIA Region III)
Gaobeidian Railway City Sustainable Demonstration Pavilion by SUP Atelier of THAD, Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University (China - UIA Region IV)
Indoor Playground and Assembly Hall of Yueyang County No.3 Middle School by SUP Atelier of THAD, Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University (China - UIA Region IV)
Thang House by VTN Architects (Viêt Nam - UIA Region IV)
Category 3: SDG11/ Target 11.1, Adequate, Safe & Affordable Housing
Transformation of an Office Building into a Straw and Wood Student Residence in Paris by NZI Architectes (France - UIA Region I)
Grow Your House by Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos (Mexico - UIA Region III)
Home modification for low-income Families by Domat (Hong Kong - UIA Region IV)
AgriNesture by H&P Architects (Viêt Nam - UIA Region IV)
Regeneration of residential buildings in Guanzhong, Red Brick Dwellings in Ezi Village, Xianyang by College of Architecture, Xi'an University of Architecture and Technology (China - UIA Region IV)
Wallah’s House by Zohaib Zuby | Architectural Design Research Lab (Pakistan - UIA Region IV)
Star Homes by Ingvartsen Architects (Tanzania - UIA Region V)
Category 4: SGD 11/ Target 11.3, Participatory, Land-Use Efficient & Inclusive Planning
Housing Upcycle Program, Barrio Mugica of Buenos Aires by Special Project Unit Barrio Padre Carlos Mugica, Buenos Aires City Government (Argentina - UIA Region III)
Category 5: SDG11/ Target 11.7, Access to Green & Public Space
Climate Adaptation Kokkedal by Schønherr A/S (Denmark - UIA Region I)
CopenHill by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group (Denmark - UIA Region I)
Löyly by Avanto Architects Ltd. (Finland - UIA Region I)
Gökçeada High School Campus by PAB Architects (Turkey - UIA Region II)
The tropics and the built landscape Urban Center of Medellin Colombia (El trópico y el paisaje construido Centro tradicional urbano de Medellín Colombia) by AEU Arquitectos (Peru - UIA Region III)
Construction of a Park in the Infonavit Unit by Quintanilla Arquitectos (Mexico - UIA Region III)
Gran Canal Linear Park, (Parque Lineal Gran Canal) by 128 Arquitectura y Diseño Urbano: Fernando Tepichín Jasso (Mexico - UIA Region III)
Co-creation of Urban Spaces by the Nobogonga River by Co.Creation.Architects (Bangladesh - UIA Region IV)
Eco-Restoration, Chakkarpur-Wazirabad Bundh by VSPB ASSOCIATES | Architects, Urban Designers, Landscape Architects, Planners (India - UIA Region IV)
Revitalization of Rasulbagh Children's Park by SHATOTTO architecture for green living (Bangladesh - UIA Region IV)
Big Air Shougang, Beijing 2022 OWG by Architectural Design & Research (China - UIA Region IV)
Category 6: SDG11/ Target 11.C, Utilising Local Materials
Wadden Sea Centre by Dorte Mandrup A/S (Denmark - UIA Region I)
Salez Agricultural Centre by Andy Senn Architekt BSA SIA (Switzerland - UIA Region I)
Kiln Tower in Rammed Earth by Boltshauser Architekten AG (Switzerland - UIA Region I)
House of Dreams by Insitu Project (China - UIA Region IV)
Tea Leaf Market of Zhuguanlong by SUP Atelier of THAD (China - UIA Region IV)
Vedana Restaurant by VTN Architects (Viêt Nam - UIA Region IV)
S Space by H&P Architects (Viêt Nam - UIA Region IV)
Extension of the Lamdon Model High School in Zanskar by Atelier Tanka (India - UIA Region IV)
The jury includes Mr. Ishtiaque Zahir Titas (Bangladesh), UIA Regional Vice-President; Region 1: Ms. Camilla van Deurs (Denmark), City Architect, Copenhagen; Region II: Mr. Nikolai Shumakov (Russia), Chief Architect of JSC 'Metrogiprotrans'; Region III: Ms. Anna Rubbo (USA), Adjunct Senior Scholar, Center for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute; Region IV: Mr. Rob Adams (Australia), Director of City Design, City of Melbourne; Region V: Ms. Nadia Tromp (South Africa), Founder, Ntsika Architects; UN-Habitat, Mr. Andrew Rudd, Human Settlements Officer, Global Solutions Division; UIA SDG Commission member: Ms. Ramatu Aliyu (Nigeria), Principal at Planned Shelter Consult; and Jury Chair and UIA SDG Commission member: Mr. Peter Oborn (United Kingdom), UN Habitat Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAGE). The jury members were drawn from the 5 regions of the UIA together with experts with knowledge of the Sustainable Development Goals.