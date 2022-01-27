Framing the Landscape: Brazilian Houses With Stunning Openings

Save this picture! Casa e Rifania / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores. Image © Lígia Cordeiro

Designing houses in tropical climates, as is the case in Brazil, means paying special attention to openings, both in relation to the functioning and conviviality of the house, as well as in relation to issues of environmental comfort. In this article we bring you 16 Brazilian homes that take advantage of their strategic openings to create cozy, stunning, well-lit and ventilated environments.

If, on the one hand, the openings are there to optimize ventilation and bring natural light into the project, on the other hand, they also indicate the degree of relationship with the outside that one wants to establish. Design choices dictate the hierarchy of views when framing scenes and defining the level of intimacy one has in an environment. At the same time, its strategic location determines the path of light and shadow and how this light will impact the ambience of that space and its natural ventilation.

We perceive the act of designing closely linked to openings in the works of renowned European architects such as Mies Van der Rohe and Álvaro Siza, but it is fundamental in projects in tropical climates, like ours. Even considering the different contexts, from houses on large rural lots to small urban houses, this selection of projects shows how it is possible to define strategic openings in residential projects:

Save this picture! Casa e Rifania / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores. Image © Lígia Cordeiro

Save this picture! Casa Mirador / KS arquitetos. Image © Roberta Gewehr

Save this picture! Casa B / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Casa CS / Estúdio Penha. Image © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura. Image © Tatiana Galindo Fotografia

Save this picture! Casa EL / MBBR Arquitetos. Image © Jefferson Ohara

Save this picture! Casa C / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG + SG

Save this picture! Casa da Ponte / Leo Romano. Image © Edgard Cesar

Save this picture! Residência Nita / Aedifex. Image © Carolina Tomaselli

Save this picture! Casa Colina / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Casa NH / Atelier Daniel Corsi + Dani Hirano. Image © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Casa Vila Madalena / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Casa Rolim / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Biblioteca Jardim / Cotia de IPEA. Image © Dalton Bertini Ruas