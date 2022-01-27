We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Framing the Landscape: Brazilian Houses With Stunning Openings

Framing the Landscape: Brazilian Houses With Stunning Openings

Framing the Landscape: Brazilian Houses With Stunning Openings

Designing houses in tropical climates, as is the case in Brazil, means paying special attention to openings, both in relation to the functioning and conviviality of the house, as well as in relation to issues of environmental comfort. In this article we bring you 16 Brazilian homes that take advantage of their strategic openings to create cozy, stunning, well-lit and ventilated environments.

Casa Rolim / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image © Manuel SáCasa NH / Atelier Daniel Corsi + Dani Hirano. Image © Nelson KonCasa CS / Estúdio Penha. Image © Fran ParenteCasa da Ponte / Leo Romano. Image © Edgard Cesar+ 16

If, on the one hand, the openings are there to optimize ventilation and bring natural light into the project, on the other hand, they also indicate the degree of relationship with the outside that one wants to establish. Design choices dictate the hierarchy of views when framing scenes and defining the level of intimacy one has in an environment. At the same time, its strategic location determines the path of light and shadow and how this light will impact the ambience of that space and its natural ventilation.

We perceive the act of designing closely linked to openings in the works of renowned European architects such as Mies Van der Rohe and Álvaro Siza, but it is fundamental in projects in tropical climates, like ours. Even considering the different contexts, from houses on large rural lots to small urban houses, this selection of projects shows how it is possible to define strategic openings in residential projects:

House in Rifaina / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

Casa e Rifania / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores. Image © Lígia Cordeiro
Casa e Rifania / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores. Image © Lígia Cordeiro

Mirador House / KS arquitetos

Casa Mirador / KS arquitetos. Image © Roberta Gewehr
Casa Mirador / KS arquitetos. Image © Roberta Gewehr

B House / AR Arquitetos

Casa B / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Casa B / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba

CS House / Estúdio Penha

Casa CS / Estúdio Penha. Image © Fran Parente
Casa CS / Estúdio Penha. Image © Fran Parente

Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura

Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura. Image © Tatiana Galindo Fotografia
Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura. Image © Tatiana Galindo Fotografia

Casa EL / MBBR Arquitetos

Casa EL / MBBR Arquitetos. Image © Jefferson Ohara
Casa EL / MBBR Arquitetos. Image © Jefferson Ohara

C House / Studio Arthur Casas

Casa C / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG + SG
Casa C / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Fernando Guerra FG + SG

Bridge House / Leo Romano

Casa da Ponte / Leo Romano. Image © Edgard Cesar
Casa da Ponte / Leo Romano. Image © Edgard Cesar

Nita Residence / Aedifex

Residência Nita / Aedifex. Image © Carolina Tomaselli
Residência Nita / Aedifex. Image © Carolina Tomaselli

Colina House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Casa Colina / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image © Haruo Mikami
Casa Colina / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image © Haruo Mikami

NH House / Atelier Daniel Corsi + Dani Hirano

Casa NH / Atelier Daniel Corsi + Dani Hirano. Image © Nelson Kon
Casa NH / Atelier Daniel Corsi + Dani Hirano. Image © Nelson Kon

Vila Madalena House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

Casa Vila Madalena / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image © Manuel Sá
Casa Vila Madalena / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image © Manuel Sá

Rolim House / Sabiá Arquitetos

Casa Rolim / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image © Manuel Sá
Casa Rolim / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image © Manuel Sá

Cotia Library Garden / IPEA

Biblioteca Jardim / Cotia de IPEA. Image © Dalton Bertini Ruas
Biblioteca Jardim / Cotia de IPEA. Image © Dalton Bertini Ruas

OS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Resdiência OS / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image © Fernando Guerra FG + SG
Resdiência OS / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image © Fernando Guerra FG + SG

About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Framing the Landscape: Brazilian Houses With Stunning Openings" [Emoldurando a paisagem: casas brasileiras com aberturas impactantes] 27 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975574/framing-the-landscape-brazilian-houses-with-stunning-openings> ISSN 0719-8884

