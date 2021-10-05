We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Colina House / BLOCO Arquitetos

© Haruo Mikami

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. The construction was implemented on the highest level of an existing landfill. Its “U” plan organization defines two wings interspersed with a central access garden. In the rest of the lot, almost all the existing trees were kept or relocated. 

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The positions of two “ipês” and two large flamboyants directed the front setbacks of the two wings of the building (bedrooms and services) which were positioned according to criteria of solar orientation and privacy. Its ends are “suspended” in relation to the slopes in the front portion of the land.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The boundary line of the frames marks a difference in treatment between the house’s external materials, which are subject to the weather (rain, sun, dust) and the internal materials that are protected and closer to the touch of the house’s residents. 

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Sections
Sections
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

While the external surfaces are composed of load-bearing concrete walls and solid brick walls – materials that will even look better with the passage of time – internally we mostly used more “fragile” materials such as natural wood panels, ceilings and and painted walls.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

BLOCO Arquitetos
Office

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Colina House / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Casa Colina / BLOCO Arquitetos] 05 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969474/colina-house-bloco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

