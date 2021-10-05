Colina House / BLOCO Arquitetos

+ 31

Authors: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho e Matheus Seco

Coordination: Marina Lira

Project Team: Isabela Ferrari e Guilherme Mahana

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The construction was implemented on the highest level of an existing landfill. Its “U” plan organization defines two wings interspersed with a central access garden. In the rest of the lot, almost all the existing trees were kept or relocated.

The positions of two “ipês” and two large flamboyants directed the front setbacks of the two wings of the building (bedrooms and services) which were positioned according to criteria of solar orientation and privacy. Its ends are “suspended” in relation to the slopes in the front portion of the land.

The boundary line of the frames marks a difference in treatment between the house’s external materials, which are subject to the weather (rain, sun, dust) and the internal materials that are protected and closer to the touch of the house’s residents.

While the external surfaces are composed of load-bearing concrete walls and solid brick walls – materials that will even look better with the passage of time – internally we mostly used more “fragile” materials such as natural wood panels, ceilings and and painted walls.