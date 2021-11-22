B House / AR Arquitetos

+ 27

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: AR Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 370 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Maíra Acayaba

Lead Architects: Marina Acayaba, Juan Pablo Rosenberg

Project Authors: AR Arquitetos - Marina Acayaba e Juan Pablo Rosenberg

Project Team: Vitor Endo

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Casa B consists of a prismatic volume that is set in the landscape with discretion and personality. The exposed concrete on the ground floor unites the spaces, from the access, opening up to the house and giving continuity to the gardens that surround the residence.

The upper floor has a micro-perforated metal sheet with precise openings that frame the landscape, creating a smooth contrast between what is handcrafted and technological, overlapping tonalities and textures.

The roof holds a studio that opens towards the garden, overlooking the treetops. The presence of an opening on the upper floor creates a double-height in the entrance, through which you can see the entrance and the square in front.