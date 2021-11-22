B House / AR Arquitetos

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© Maíra Acayaba

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: AR Arquitetos
  Area:  370
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Maíra Acayaba
  • Lead Architects: Marina Acayaba, Juan Pablo Rosenberg
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Casa B consists of a prismatic volume that is set in the landscape with discretion and personality. The exposed concrete on the ground floor unites the spaces, from the access, opening up to the house and giving continuity to the gardens that surround the residence.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Ground Floor Plan
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The upper floor has a micro-perforated metal sheet with precise openings that frame the landscape, creating a smooth contrast between what is handcrafted and technological, overlapping tonalities and textures.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The roof holds a studio that opens towards the garden, overlooking the treetops. The presence of an opening on the upper floor creates a double-height in the entrance, through which you can see the entrance and the square in front.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

AR Arquitetos
Steel
Concrete

