Casa Luar / Coelho Neto Arquitetura

Design Team: Benedito Coelho Neto, Marina Martinelli, Taynara Reverso, Thais Oliveira, Vanessa Nagy, Rodrigo Alves, Andressa Santos, Anny Elitt, João Delgado, Gustavo Dela Vale.

Clients: Rosinei Aparecida

Collaborator: Madereira Oliveira, Vidrogel, Marmoraria Reverso

City: Apucarana

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The owner asked for a house to behold the moon, the sun, and the stars. For that reason, we create a fixed vent that crosses the house longitudinally, integrating the interior with the exterior, being an important axis of this project, which divides the intimate area from the social area. Also, to watch the moon we created a viewpoint, which also has a beautiful view of the city.

Sustainability was also a very important factor for the customer. This one has been studied since the beginning of the project, taking into consideration the choice of the level of implementation of the construction, in order to avoid large earth movements. We reused almost 90% of the materials from the existing house that was demolished, the wooden wall became the pool deck, the kitchen furniture and the doors of the house. The bricks of the old residence served as coating for the new walls. To complete the system, the house has solar heating and cisterns for reusing rainwater.

All the carpentry was carried out by local labor, also responsible for the execution of furniture and even the locks and door handles. The moonlight house brings an enchanting simplicity, an energy that seduces, talks, and tells stories. A house with a soul, made for contemplation and giving thanks.