Living in a Single Room: 25 Unique Loft Designs

Save this picture! De la Conserva House / Jose Costa. Photo: © Milena Villalba

Lofts can refer to the highest story of a building, such as attics, for example, which have been converted into apartments or studios. Later on, the term loft started to be used to describe open-concept spaces, where the entire architectural program was incorporated into one large room, resulting in a market trend.

People are increasingly looking for more flexible and open spaces, so we have put together a selection of 25 lofts that provide different approaches to these environments: either by creating a mezzanine to take advantage of the high ceiling or simply by arranging furniture.

Save this picture! Perfect Storm Loft Renovation / Killing Matt Woods. Photo: © Kat Lu

Save this picture! Lowe Floor Plan - Perfect Storm Loft Renovation / Killing Matt Woods

Save this picture! De la Conserva House / Jose Costa. Photo: © Milena Villalba

Save this picture! Floor Plan - De la Conserva House / Jose Costa

Save this picture! Lower Floor Plan - Zagal Loft / Tangible

Save this picture! Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Adrian Elizalde Architecture. Photo: © Adrià Goula

Save this picture! Model - Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Adrian Elizalde Architecture

Save this picture! Tribeca Loft / Office of Architecture. Photo: © Matthew Williams

Save this picture! Floor Plans - Tribeca Loft / Office of Architecture

Save this picture! Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Photo: © Del Rio Bani

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture

Save this picture! Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional. Photo: © Cristiano Bauce

Save this picture! Loft With Love / CMC architects. Photo: © BoysPlayNice

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Loft With Love / CMC architects

Save this picture! Refugio Loft / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Refugio Loft / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos

Save this picture! Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs. Photo: © Martin Dimitrov

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs

Save this picture! Crosby Loft / Crosby Studios. Photo: © Mikhail Loskutov

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Crosby Loft / Crosby Studios

Save this picture! Michigan Loft / Vladimir Radutny Architects. Photo: © Mike Schwartz Photography

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Michigan Loft / Vladimir Radutny Architects

Save this picture! The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Photo: © Audrey Hall Photography

Save this picture! Upper Floor Plan - The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects

Save this picture! Loft Ninho / Nildo José. Photo: © Denilson Machado - MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Loft Ninho / Nildo José

Save this picture! Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos. Photo: © Rui Cavaleiro

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos

Save this picture! Minimalistic Industrial Loft / IDwhite. Photo: © Leonas Garbačauskas

Save this picture! Floor Plans - Minimalistic Industrial Loft / IDwhite

Save this picture! Loft São Paulo / treszerosete. Photo: © Ana Mello

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Loft São Paulo / treszerosete

Save this picture! Floor Plans - Loft / Korman Arquitetos

Save this picture! Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Photo: © Alain Brugier

Save this picture! Floor Plans - Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Save this picture! Pape Loft / StudioAC. Photo: © Jeremie Warshafsky Photography

Save this picture! Poblenou Loft / The Room Studio. Photo: © Mauricio Fuertes

Save this picture! Floor Plans - Poblenou Loft / The Room Studio

Save this picture! Floor Plans - Hayloft / loft buro

Save this picture! Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio. Photo: © Luis Díaz Díaz

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio

Save this picture! Devesas Factory Building / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio