  Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional

Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional

  26 March, 2019
Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

  • Architects

    Arquitetura Nacional

  • Location

    Rua Mário Antunes da Cunha, 116 - Petrópolis, Porto Alegre - RS, 90690-400, Brazil

  • Category

    Apartment Interiors

  • Authors

    Eduardo L. Maurmann, Elen B. N. Maurmann, Paula Otto, Lucas Pessatto, Marcus Arnhold

  • Design Team

    Arquitetura Nacional

  • Area

    68.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Cristiano Bauce

  • Project Coordinators

    Lucas Pessatto and Marcus Arnhold

  • Structural Project

    Carpeggiani Estruturas

  • Luminotechnical Project

    Studio FOS

  • Execution

    Obra Pronta

  • Woodwork

    Formallar

  • Locksmith

    Souza e Muller

  • Furniture

    Casiere

  • Automation

    Beyond

  • Glasses

    Vidraçaria Illusion

  • Brise

    Screeny Design
© Cristiano Bauce
Text description provided by the architects. The client first approached us when he was looking for a solution to his 59 sqm loft in Porto Alegre, of which the floorplan did not reflect his desire to live with integrated spaces. The first strategy was to merge all the entrance floor areas, replacing the existing stair by a helicoidal staircase in the center of the project and incorporating the laundry to the kitchen woodwork.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
The mezzanine was expanded in 9 sqm creating space for a walk-in closet establishing a more adequate, comfortable bedroom. This level's bathroom was kept and refurbished. The steel structure for the upper floor holds the floating stairs as it does not touch the floor beneath it. The unity is conceived through a minimalist material palette, amplifying the space. The three main surfaces are covered in cement tiles, carbonized wood, and concrete flooring.

© Cristiano Bauce
The glass facade is protected by a brise soleil which filters the light through remotely controlled wings, providing the user total control of natural lighting effects while also framing the views. The lighting project enhances the architectural outcome, highlighting the most important elements and allowing the user to create different atmospheres.

The furniture mixes Brazilian design pieces, having the two-faced couch as a central piece that serves the tv and living areas. The project has other non-usual solutions other than the floating staircase. The cement tiles, designed by us, covers the wall and the drawer under the tv. The carbonized wood panels hide the electrical and residential automation systems.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Cristiano Bauce
Project location

Arquitetura Nacional
"Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional" 26 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

