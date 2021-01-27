Submit a Project Advertise
World
Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos

Loft in Marvila / RA+TR arquitectos

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Loft, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Lead Architect:Rui Reis Alves
  • Lead Architects:Teresa Rodeia
  • Engineer:Francisco Salpico
  • Collaborator:Pedro Crespo
  • City:Lisboa
  • Country:Portugal
© Rui Cavaleiro
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention is in a two-storey building in which the ground floor was a former wine warehouse and the upper floor contained two apartments. The advanced state of dilapidation the existing structure found itself in made complete demolition of the interior and the roof necessary.

© Rui Cavaleiro
Plan
Plan
© Rui Cavaleiro
In the reconstruction, the pre-existing roof was reproduced, as was the dividing floor, but they were given a different structure – wooden beams in the roof, which made it possible to entirely free up the space under the roof, and a concrete floor separating the storeys. Making full use of the roof void and removing the dividing walls on the first floor – with the exception of those for some closed-off spaces, namely a bedroom, the laundry area and two bathrooms – provided an ample space where a mezzanine floor was created directly below the ridge of the roof, thus allowing for a comprehensive reading of the space.

© Rui Cavaleiro
Section
Section
© Rui Cavaleiro
The ground floor was kept spacious – with room for a garage and other occasional uses. The choice of materials ensured continuity with what existed before the intervention (lime mortars, woods, hydraulic tiles), in addition to providing a particular ambience through their materiality (iron, brickwork, wood) which evokes the building’s industrial past.

© Rui Cavaleiro
Plan
Plan
© Rui Cavaleiro
Project location

R. Fraternidade Operária, 1950-132 Lisboa, Portugal

RA+TR arquitectos
