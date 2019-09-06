Loft With Love / CMC architects

+ 22

Architects CMC architects

Location Prague, Czech Republic

Category Loft

Lead Architects Vít Máslo, David R. Chisholm

Design Team Evžen Dub, Gabriela Sekyrová, Nela Niederle

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs BoysPlayNice

Manufacturers Loading...

Main contractor CMC architects, MG-MONT

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The old First Municipal Brewery in Prague-Holešovice. A place where beer fermented and beer buckets were stored gave stimulus to an original design of an open and, at the same time, introspective space for creative and modern housing in an industrial spirit. The converted building accommodates a total of forty loft flats; half of them are real industrial lofts in original storage cubicles, six were built during the conversion of the building’s front section and fourteen are in the new addition towards the square.

The complex was refurbished in 2008. We returned to the same place after ten years, due to the new interior design of one of the lofts in the old brewery storages. A perfect client, perfect job. An unplastered brick wall surface, a steel staircase, a steel bookcase, a concrete floor, a black ceiling.

The goal was to preserve the building’s old industrial character and create a highly comfortable space for modern living. We keep the materials we use as raw and leave their structure exposed. There are no movement joints in the concrete floor that is left to crack naturally. Electric wires run exposed on the brick wall surfaces ended with black fixtures. The living space is 6 meters high fitted with digital cinema technology. There are two bathrooms for two bedrooms in the flat. The flat is entered via an atrium allowing outdoor sitting. There is another outdoor terrace next to the living room.