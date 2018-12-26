Loft / Korman Arquitetos

+ 27

Architects Korman Arquitetos

Location Pinheiros, Brazil

Author Carina Korman

Area 1345.49 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs JP Image

Team Carina Korman, Carlos Vinicius Gomes (drawings) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. High ceilings, open spaces, young and modern style are characteristics of the lofts. The profile of the property, located in Pinheiros neighborhood in São Paulo, was the choice of the 26 years old resident, who elected Korman Arquitetos to design his first home after leaving his parents' house. Architect Carina Korman worked the project to meet the client's request: a stylish apartment with sober colors and signed design pieces.

With apparent brick walls, electric with apparent conductors and metallic structure, the loft already had the industrial essence. "Our mission was to value this profile through decoration," explains Carina. In the internal area, with 85 m², the architect selected discreet colors, signed design pieces and solutions designed by the own office.

In the living room, spaciousness and comfort to receive friends. The gray sofa integrates the composition with the wooden armchair and linen upholstery, in light gray. Beside the armchair, the table in format of stopper works as a stool. The black TV stand was designed by the office and accompanies the great highlight of the room: the Paulistano armchair, signed by Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha.

In the small kitchen, the office highlights its solutions for small spaces: in black wood, the sliding door hides the service area. When opened, it hides the refrigerator. In addition, the cabinetry has a niche for the microwave oven. There are three seats with Panton chairs, by Danish designer Verner Panton, for meals on the countertop. Under stairs, a piece of furniture was designed to store the dishes and receive the bar.

Upstairs, the suite featured an enclosed, windowless bathroom. For the entrance of natural light, the architect decided by the demolition of one of the walls and its replacement by glass, which received the application of an opaque film for privacy.

In the bedroom, drawers were added to the bed designed by the office, to store bedding and towels. Instead of traditional bedside tables, floating drawers have contributed to a better use of space. In front of the bed, the black piece of furniture, also designed by Korman, supports the television and adds more space for storage.

With 40 m², the background of the property is an invitation to enjoy beautiful days at a barbecue with friends. The lowering of level allowed the construction of the floor and the pergola that houses the gourmet area with barbecue grill and cooktop.