Zagal Loft / Tangible

Loft • Colombia Architects: Tangible

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Mateo Soto

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Neolith AutoDesk Chaos Group Alum & Glass , Dassault Systèmes , Entable , Esco , Konkretus Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Carlos D. Montoya, Juan M. Montoya

Design Team: Jorge M. Mira, Hanna Montegranario

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the city of Medellín, a valley where its inhabitants are permanently interacting with the hillside, going up and down several times a day. This is why the landscape that the mountains allows us to have is deeply rooted in the local idiocincracy.

For the clients, it was essential that the view of the apartment, framed by large windows lengthwise, was always present and that the apartment, despite being a duplex, felt as one space. From this guideline we build the idea around continuity: continuity in spaces minimizing divisions, continuity in materials using a small selection for all finishes and visual continuity using doors and furniture in a way that materiality of the walls is not interrupted. The most important decision was to make an open room and study on the second level, since the only thing that divides social life from private life are the stairs that connect both floors. The kitchen surrounds the dining room and was arranged to frame the view eliminating any upper cabinet that could interrupt it. The kitchen and dining room are moments that are lived in parallel, for this reason the space continues without interruptions until the living room, which in turn integrates with the balcony and can become one area. The vegetation accompanies the stairs and is also located on the balconies of the first and second levels, by means of green walls that, together with the double height located above the living room, generate visual and material continuity between both floors.

The selected materials were concrete, wood, steel and vegetation, generating contrasts and harmonizing the space. To avoid the monotony, we made a mirror on each floor: on the first one, concrete on the ground and wood in the ceiling, on the second floor, wood on the floor and exposed ceiling tiles. In the room a hidden closet was designed to store the travel suitcases, its Viroc doors allow visual continuity with the concrete walls. The main bathroom has access camouflaged in a wood veneer, has two closets (one for each) separated by a dressing table. The shower was located in front of a floor-to-ceiling window, which allows you to see the peak of a nearby mountain and has enough space for two people. We addressed the problem of the division generated by having two levels designing the staircase as an object that materialized the idea of continuity, a monolithic sheet without interruptions, without visible beams that unfolds between the first and second floors and serves as a cohesive element in the project.