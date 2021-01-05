Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Courtyards in Peruvian Houses: 10 Projects and their Floor Plans

Courtyards in Peruvian Houses: 10 Projects and their Floor Plans

Courtyards in Peruvian Houses: 10 Projects and their Floor Plans

Casa Gato / Martin Dulanto. Image M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos. Image Cachalotes House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image Casa Patios / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image + 21

With the exception of some areas, within the three principal regions of Peru--coastal, mountain, and rainforest--the climate is characterized as tropical or subtropical and the differences in summer and winter temperatures is minimal, rarely reaching beyond 15 °C and 27 °C. This mild climate has thinned the line between exterior and interior spaces, a fact evident in the region's architecture. 

Courtyards, characterized as outdoor areas within the confines of a home or building, have always served as a way of creating a bond between a structure's indoor and outdoor spaces without sacrificing the privacy of the inhabitants.

Courtyards serve a variety of purposes, providing not only outdoor space for a structure's users, but also connecting the other spaces within the structure, and improving its mobility and circulation. 

To illustrate how courtyards shape an architectural structure, we've compiled a selection of houses from throughout Peru that incorporate courtyards and highlight their impact on both interior and exterior spaces:

Cachalotes House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix

  • Location: Lima, Peru
  • Year: 2010

Cachalotes House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix.
Cachalotes House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image
Cachalotes House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Cachalotes House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

House H / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos

  • LocationLima, Peru
  • Year: 2013

House H / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos.
House H / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos. Image
House H / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
House H / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Casa Gato / Martin Dulanto

  • Location: Asia District, Peru
  • Year: 2014

Casa Gato / Martin Dulanto.
Casa Gato / Martin Dulanto. Image
Casa Gato / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Casa Gato / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Casa AVE / Martin Dulanto

  • LocationCerro Azul District, Peru
  • Year: 2014

Casa AVE / Martin Dulanto.
Casa AVE / Martin Dulanto. Image
Casa AVE / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Casa AVE / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Patios House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos

  • Location: Chorrillos, Peru
  • Year: 2014

Casa Patios / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos.
Casa Patios / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image
Casa Patios / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos
Casa Patios / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos

LB4 House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos

  • Location: Loma Blanca, Peru
  • Year: 2015

LB4 House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos.
LB4 House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image
LB4 House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Barranzuela Ramírez
LB4 House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Barranzuela Ramírez

Lapa House / Martin Dulanto

  • Location: Pucusana, Peru
  • Year: 2015

Lapa House / Martin Dulanto.
Lapa House / Martin Dulanto. Image
Lapa House / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Lapa House / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Casa Lineal / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura

  • Location: Lima, Peru
  • Year: 2015

Lineal House / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura.
Lineal House / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura. Image
Casa Lineal / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Casa Lineal / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos

  • Location: Miraflores, Peru
  • Year: 2016

M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos.
M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos. Image
M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Casa Slash / Conrad San Roman Flores

  • Location: Asia District, Peru
  • Year: 2016

Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores.
Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores. Image
Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores. Image © Renzo Rebagliati
Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

Check out more articles on Courtyards in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Ecuador and even more Peruvian houses.

