Courtyards in Peruvian Houses: 10 Projects and their Floor Plans

With the exception of some areas, within the three principal regions of Peru--coastal, mountain, and rainforest--the climate is characterized as tropical or subtropical and the differences in summer and winter temperatures is minimal, rarely reaching beyond 15 °C and 27 °C. This mild climate has thinned the line between exterior and interior spaces, a fact evident in the region's architecture.

Courtyards, characterized as outdoor areas within the confines of a home or building, have always served as a way of creating a bond between a structure's indoor and outdoor spaces without sacrificing the privacy of the inhabitants.

Courtyards serve a variety of purposes, providing not only outdoor space for a structure's users, but also connecting the other spaces within the structure, and improving its mobility and circulation.

To illustrate how courtyards shape an architectural structure, we've compiled a selection of houses from throughout Peru that incorporate courtyards and highlight their impact on both interior and exterior spaces:

Location: Lima, Peru

Lima, Peru Year: 2010

Save this picture! Cachalotes House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Location : Lima, Peru

Lima, Peru Year: 2013

Save this picture! House H / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Location : Asia District, Peru

Asia District, Peru Year: 2014

Save this picture! Casa Gato / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Location : Cerro Azul District, Peru

Cerro Azul District, Peru Year: 2014

Save this picture! Casa AVE / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Location : Chorrillos, Peru

Chorrillos, Peru Year: 2014

Save this picture! Casa Patios / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos

Location : Loma Blanca, Peru

Loma Blanca, Peru Year: 2015

Save this picture! LB4 House / Riofrio+Rodrigo Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Barranzuela Ramírez

Location : Pucusana, Peru

Pucusana, Peru Year: 2015

Save this picture! Lapa House / Martin Dulanto. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Location : Lima, Peru

Lima, Peru Year: 2015

Save this picture! Casa Lineal / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Location : Miraflores, Peru

Miraflores, Peru Year: 2016

Save this picture! M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos. Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Location : Asia District, Peru

Asia District, Peru Year: 2016

Save this picture! Slash House / Conrad San Roman Flores. Image © Renzo Rebagliati

