Peruvian Houses that Blur the Line Between Indoors and Outdoors

Peru, with its varied geography and vast array of natural resources, renders an architectural style that makes itself one with the landscape. In the country's three principal terrains —coast, mountain, and rainforest— there is little variation in temperature and the climate can be defined as either tropical or subtropical.
Temperatures generally alternate between 15 °C and 27 °C and extreme cold or heat is rare. Of course, nowhere are the benefits of such a mild climate more visible than in the country's architecture.
Contrary to projects built in harsh climates, where insulation and protection from the elements is essential for liveability, projects built in more forgivable climatic conditions have the privilege of interacting with their surroundings, blurring the line between indoors and outdoors.
In this article, we showcase a list of contemporary Peruvian houses that blur the line between their interiors and their surroundings, connecting their inhabitants with the world beyond their walls.
Casa La Caleta / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos
- Year: 2012
- Location: Asia District, Peru
La Planicie House II / Oscar Gonzalez Moix
- Year: 2012
- Location: Molina District, Peru
Mar de Luz House / Oscar Gonzalez Moix
- Year: 2013
- Location: Paracas, Peru
Tent House / Nómena Arquitectos
- Year: 2013
- Location: Playa Cayma, Peru
House D3 / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture
- Year: 2013
- Location: Cercado de Lima, Peru
Lapa House / Martin Dulanto
- Year: 2015
- Location: Pucusana, Peru
Casa Unno / DA-LAB Arquitectos
- Year: 2016
- Location: Lima, Peru
Casa Cusipata / SOMA Lima
- Year: 2017
- Location: Chaclacayo, Peru
House on the Top / Metrópolis Oficina de Arquitectura
- Year: 2017
- Location: San Vicente de Cañete, Peru
Casa Playa Escondida / SOMA Lima
- Year: 2017
- Location: Punta Negra, Peru
Check out more residential projects in Peru or take a look at other articles, interviews, and news on Housing by clicking here.