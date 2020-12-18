Submit a Project Advertise
World
Houses in Ecuador: 10 Homes Designed Around Courtyards

Houses in Ecuador: 10 Homes Designed Around Courtyards

Quinta López Cordero / Astudillo + Proaño. Image House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura. Image Loma House / Iván Quizhpe Arquitectos. Image House in La Marca / Marco Salazar Valle. Image + 21

Inner courtyards and gardens can provide many benefits, such as natural light, better ventilation, and increased contact with nature without losing privacy. 

Inner courtyards are areas that are open to the sky and located in the center of a building, partially or wholly surrounded by walls or terraces. These areas can play a vital role in the layout of a house.

Sometimes inner courtyards may act as a kind of lung for the surrounding rooms; in other cases, they may function as guides to create passages, connecting and organizing the communal and private areas of the house.

Here is a selection of ten houses in Ecuador that explore courtyards or inner gardens as a structuring element of the project.

Quinta López Cordero / Astudillo + Proaño (in Spanish)

  • Location: Cañar, Ecuador
  • Year: 2011

Quinta López Cordero / Astudillo + Proaño.
Quinta López Cordero / Astudillo + Proaño. Image
Quinta López Cordero / Astudillo + Proaño.
Quinta López Cordero / Astudillo + Proaño. Image Cortesía de Astudillo + Proaño

Cotacachi House / Arquitectura X

  • Location: Cotacachi, Ecuador
  • Year: 2012

Cotacachi House / Arquitectura X.
Cotacachi House / Arquitectura X. Image
Cotacachi House / Arquitectura X.
Cotacachi House / Arquitectura X. Image © Sebastián Crespo

Loma House / Iván Quizhpe Arquitectos

  • Location: Cuenca, Ecuador
  • Year:  2013

Loma House / Iván Quizhpe Arquitectos.
Loma House / Iván Quizhpe Arquitectos. Image
Loma House / Iván Andrés Quizhpe.
Loma House / Iván Andrés Quizhpe. Image © Sebastián Crespo

JS-DM House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos (in Spanish)

  • Location: Tumbaco, Ecuador
  • Year: 2013

JS-DM House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos.
JS-DM House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos. Image
JS-DM House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos.
JS-DM House / Diez+Muller Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo

House on a Ravine / Diez + Muller Arquitectos (in Spanish)

  • Location: Quito, Ecuador
  • Year: 2017

House on a Ravine / Diez + Muller Arquitectos.
House on a Ravine / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image
House on a Ravine / Diez + Muller Arquitectos.
House on a Ravine / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo

Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos

  • Location: Quito, Ecuador
  • Year: 2017

Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos.
Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos. Image
Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos.
Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos. Image © BICUBIK

The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura

  • Location: Quevedo, Ecuador
  • Year: 2019

The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura.
The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image
The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura.
The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © Lorena Darquea

House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura

  • Location: Quito, Ecuador
  • Year: 2019

House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura.
House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura. Image
House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura.
House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Villota

House in La Marca / Marco Salazar Valle

  • Location: Quito, Ecuador
  • Year: 2019

House in La Marca / Marco Salazar Valle.
House in La Marca / Marco Salazar Valle. Image
House in La Marca / Marco Salazar Valle.
House in La Marca / Marco Salazar Valle. Image © Marco Salazar Valle

6M House / Jannina Cabal

  • Location: Samborondón, Ecuador
  • Year: 2019

6M House / Jannina Cabal.
6M House / Jannina Cabal. Image
6M House / Jannina Cabal.
6M House / Jannina Cabal. Image © JAG Studio

Check out more indoor courtyards in Brazil, projects in Mexico that merge the interior with the exterior, as well as other houses in Ecuador.

Belén Maiztegui
