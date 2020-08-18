Houses with Side Patios: Bountiful Natural Light and Ventilation

Patios and gardens play a crucial role in a project's planning and layout. In some instances, they serve as organizing elements while in others, they improve the quality of life in a space by providing light, ventilation, and a connection to the outdoors while maintaining the privacy of the inhabitants.
When a house is built with a party wall or on a narrow lot, a side patio is a good way to ensure the house has an outdoor space that also acts as a buffer between the house and the neighboring structures.
In many cases, side patios can connect with other outdoor spaces around the house, creating an exterior expanse that not only adds space, but provides light and ventilation. Here, we'll take a look at 10 Latin American projects that highlight side patios and their role in enhancing a house's comfort and appeal.
Brooklin House / Galeria Arquitetos
- Location: Brazil
- Year: 2008
House 7x37 / CR2 Arquitetura
- Location: Brazil
- Year: 2013
Casa RL / COA Associados
- Location: Brazil
- Year: 2015
Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura
- Location: Brazil
- Year: 2016
V House / Mathias Klotz
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2011
N062 House / labarq
- Location: Chile
- Year: 2016
House in the Setback / Vera + Ormaza Arquitectos
- Location: Ecuador
- Year: 2016
Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2013
Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2016
Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano
- Location: Mexico
- Year: 2017