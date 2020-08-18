Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Houses with Side Patios: Bountiful Natural Light and Ventilation

Houses with Side Patios: Bountiful Natural Light and Ventilation

Houses with Side Patios: Bountiful Natural Light and Ventilation

House 7x37 / CR2 ArquiteturaCasa RL / COA AssociadosBrooklin House / Galeria ArquitetosGranja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura+ 21

Patios and gardens play a crucial role in a project's planning and layout. In some instances, they serve as organizing elements while in others, they improve the quality of life in a space by providing light, ventilation, and a connection to the outdoors while maintaining the privacy of the inhabitants. 

When a house is built with a party wall or on a narrow lot, a side patio is a good way to ensure the house has an outdoor space that also acts as a buffer between the house and the neighboring structures.

In many cases, side patios can connect with other outdoor spaces around the house, creating an exterior expanse that not only adds space, but provides light and ventilation. Here, we'll take a look at 10 Latin American projects that highlight side patios and their role in enhancing a house's comfort and appeal.  

Brooklin House / Galeria Arquitetos

  • Location: Brazil              
  • Year: 2008

Brooklin House / Galeria Arquitetos
Brooklin House / Galeria Arquitetos
Brooklin House / Galeria Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Kok
Brooklin House / Galeria Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Kok

House 7x37 / CR2 Arquitetura

  • Location: Brazil              
  • Year: 2013

House 7x37 / CR2 Arquitetura
House 7x37 / CR2 Arquitetura
House 7x37 / CR2 Arquitetura. Image © Rafaela Netto
House 7x37 / CR2 Arquitetura. Image © Rafaela Netto

Casa RL / COA Associados

  • Location: Brazil              
  • Year: 2015

Casa RL / COA Associados
Casa RL / COA Associados
Casa RL / COA Associados. Image © Pedro Kok
Casa RL / COA Associados. Image © Pedro Kok

Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura

  • Location: Brazil              
  • Year: 2016

Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura
Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura
Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura. Image © Nelson Kon
Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura. Image © Nelson Kon

V House / Mathias Klotz

  • Location: Chile              
  • Year: 2011

V House / Mathias Klotz
V House / Mathias Klotz
V House/ Mathias Klotz. Image © Nico Saieh
V House/ Mathias Klotz. Image © Nico Saieh

N062 House / labarq

  • Location: Chile              
  • Year: 2016

House N062 / labarq
House N062 / labarq
Casa N062 / labarq. Image Cortesía de labarq
Casa N062 / labarq. Image Cortesía de labarq

House in the Setback / Vera + Ormaza Arquitectos

  • Location: Ecuador        
  • Year: 2016

House in the Setback / Vera + Ormaza Arquitectos
House in the Setback / Vera + Ormaza Arquitectos
House in the Setback / Vera + Ormaza Arquitectos. Image © JAG Studio
House in the Setback / Vera + Ormaza Arquitectos. Image © JAG Studio

Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

  • Location: Mexico         
  • Year: 2013

Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque
Capistrano 9 / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Onnis Luque

Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura

  • Location: Mexico         
  • Year: 2016

Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura
Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura
Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura. Image © Marcos Betanzos
Zirahuén House / Intersticial Arquitectura. Image © Marcos Betanzos

Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano

  • Location: Mexico         
  • Year: 2017

Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano
Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano
Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano. Image © César Béjar
Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano. Image © César Béjar

Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Houses with Side Patios: Bountiful Natural Light and Ventilation" [Casas con patios laterales: Luz natural y ventilación mediante jardines estrechos ] 18 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945834/houses-with-side-patios-bountiful-natural-light-and-ventilation> ISSN 0719-8884

