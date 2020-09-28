Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos

M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos

M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos

© Juan Solano

Miraflores, Peru
  Architects: Domenack Arquitectos
  Area: 400
  Year: 2016
  Photographs: Juan Solano
    Manufacturers: Hansgrohe
  Lead Architect: Juan Carlos Domenack L., Juan Carlos Domenack C.
  City: Miraflores
  Country: Peru
© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

Text description provided by the architects. The house is imagined as the setting for a new phase in the owner’s lives. A house for two designed with the purpose to gather a close and extensive family.

© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

The basic programmatic and functional organization is solved in the first floor, with the premise of simplifying everyday tasks and displacements in an area without level differences. The entrance hall, social core, kitchen, master bedroom and gardens are designed in the first floor. The family room, connected to the social area, grandchildren bedrooms and service area are located in the second floor.

© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

From the exterior, the house´s closed volumetric expression, with no visible openings, relates silently and respectfully with its urban context. However, from the interior the perception is inversed, generously opening up to five interior gardens, visually and spatially integrating the project. The close bond with these gardens fill the house with life and serenity, generating adequate ventilation, lighting and thermal control with low energy consumption.

© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

The house´s formal expression is determined by the social area, a double height suspended roof that contains and articulates spaces designed for gathering a numerous family with diverse user dynamics.

© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

Cite: "M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos" 28 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

