M+L House / Domenack Arquitectos

+ 21

Houses • Miraflores, Peru Architects: Domenack Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016

Photographs Photographs: Juan Solano

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Juan Carlos Domenack L., Juan Carlos Domenack C.

City: Miraflores

Country: Peru

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is imagined as the setting for a new phase in the owner’s lives. A house for two designed with the purpose to gather a close and extensive family.

The basic programmatic and functional organization is solved in the first floor, with the premise of simplifying everyday tasks and displacements in an area without level differences. The entrance hall, social core, kitchen, master bedroom and gardens are designed in the first floor. The family room, connected to the social area, grandchildren bedrooms and service area are located in the second floor.

From the exterior, the house´s closed volumetric expression, with no visible openings, relates silently and respectfully with its urban context. However, from the interior the perception is inversed, generously opening up to five interior gardens, visually and spatially integrating the project. The close bond with these gardens fill the house with life and serenity, generating adequate ventilation, lighting and thermal control with low energy consumption.

The house´s formal expression is determined by the social area, a double height suspended roof that contains and articulates spaces designed for gathering a numerous family with diverse user dynamics.