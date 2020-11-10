Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  The Versatility of Wooden Staircases in Portuguese Houses

The presence of different ground levels requires solutions to connect them, either because of a need to adapt to the terrain or any other factor that leads to the verticalization of a building. Staircases serve the purpose of connecting the various floors and creating the building's dynamics through many different shapes, designs, and materials. When made of wood, they can also add a variety of colors and textures that contribute to the uniqueness of this element.

JoLa House / A2OFFICE. Image: © Al.Ma FotografiaAT House / Estudio ODS. Image: © Ricardo SantosWood Structure Inside Stone Walls / Corpo Atelier. Image: © Ricardo Oliveira Alves4 Houses in Graça / Lioz Arquitetura. Image: © Francisco Nogueira+ 21

Since wooden stairs are light and slender, they can also incorporate cabinets and storage compartments, providing alternative uses for these connecting elements. We selected 20 projects of Portuguese houses with staircases made of wood, showing the versatility of this particular solution in terms of design and functions.

4 Houses in Graça / Lioz Arquitetura

4 Houses in Graça / Lioz Arquitetura. Image: © Francisco Nogueira
4 Houses in Graça / Lioz Arquitetura. Image: © Francisco Nogueira

Wood Structure Inside Stone Walls / Corpo Atelier

Wood Structure Inside Stone Walls / Corpo Atelier. Image: © Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Wood Structure Inside Stone Walls / Corpo Atelier. Image: © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

House on the Beach / Nelson Resende Arquitecto (in Portuguese)

House on the Beach / Nelson Resende Arquitecto. Image: © João Morgado
House on the Beach / Nelson Resende Arquitecto. Image: © João Morgado

Condeixa House / BAAU + Diego Inglez de Souza

Condeixa House / BAAU + Diego Inglez de Souza. Image: © Attilio Fiumarella
Condeixa House / BAAU + Diego Inglez de Souza. Image: © Attilio Fiumarella

AT House / Estudio ODS

AT House / Estudio ODS. Image: © Ricardo Santos
AT House / Estudio ODS. Image: © Ricardo Santos

LSC House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio

LSC House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio. Image: © Inês Guedes
LSC House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio. Image: © Inês Guedes

JoLa House / A2OFFICE

JoLa House / A2OFFICE. Image: © Al.Ma Fotografia
JoLa House / A2OFFICE. Image: © Al.Ma Fotografia

GD House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria

GD House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria. Image: © Ivo Tavares Studio
GD House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria. Image: © Ivo Tavares Studio

Touguinha House / Raulino Silva

Touguinha House / Raulino Silva. Image: © João Morgado
Touguinha House / Raulino Silva. Image: © João Morgado

RT House / A2OFFICE

RT House / A2OFFICE. Image: © AL.MA Fotografia | Alexandra Marques
RT House / A2OFFICE. Image: © AL.MA Fotografia | Alexandra Marques

JA House / Maria Ines Costa + Filipe Pina

JA House / Maria Ines Costa + Filipe Pina . Image: © Joao Morgado
JA House / Maria Ines Costa + Filipe Pina . Image: © Joao Morgado

PDR 385 / Fragmentos de Arquitectura

PDR 385 / Fragmentos de Arquitectura. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
PDR 385 / Fragmentos de Arquitectura. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Ovar / Nelson Resende

House in Ovar / Nelson Resende. Image: © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Ovar / Nelson Resende. Image: © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

NV House / Salworks (in Portuguese)

NV House / Salworks. Courtesy of Salworks
NV House / Salworks. Courtesy of Salworks

MAMI House / NoArq

MAMI House / NoArq. Image: © João Morgado
MAMI House / NoArq. Image: © João Morgado

Casa Madalena / Carlos Castanheira

Casa Madalena / Carlos Castanheira. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Casa Madalena / Carlos Castanheira. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Afife / Guilherme Machado Vaz

House in Afife / Guilherme Machado Vaz. Image: © José Campos
House in Afife / Guilherme Machado Vaz. Image: © José Campos

Casa dos Abraços / Marlene Uldschmidt

Casa dos Abraços / Marlene Uldschmidt. Courtesy of Marlene Uldschmidt
Casa dos Abraços / Marlene Uldschmidt. Courtesy of Marlene Uldschmidt

João’s House / Guilherme Machado Vaz

João’s House / Guilherme Machado Vaz. Image: © Luis Ferreira Alves
João’s House / Guilherme Machado Vaz. Image: © Luis Ferreira Alves

House in Príncipe Real / Camarim Arquitectos

House in Príncipe Real / Camarim Arquitectos. Image: © Nelson Garrido
House in Príncipe Real / Camarim Arquitectos. Image: © Nelson Garrido

Susanna Moreira
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "The Versatility of Wooden Staircases in Portuguese Houses " [Versatilidade das escadas de madeira em 20 casas portuguesas ] 10 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950915/the-versatility-of-wooden-staircases-in-portuguese-houses> ISSN 0719-8884

