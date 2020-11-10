The Versatility of Wooden Staircases in Portuguese Houses

Save this picture! Condeixa House / BAAU + Diego Inglez de Souza. Image: © Attilio Fiumarella

The presence of different ground levels requires solutions to connect them, either because of a need to adapt to the terrain or any other factor that leads to the verticalization of a building. Staircases serve the purpose of connecting the various floors and creating the building's dynamics through many different shapes, designs, and materials. When made of wood, they can also add a variety of colors and textures that contribute to the uniqueness of this element.

Since wooden stairs are light and slender, they can also incorporate cabinets and storage compartments, providing alternative uses for these connecting elements. We selected 20 projects of Portuguese houses with staircases made of wood, showing the versatility of this particular solution in terms of design and functions.

Save this picture! 4 Houses in Graça / Lioz Arquitetura. Image: © Francisco Nogueira

Save this picture! Wood Structure Inside Stone Walls / Corpo Atelier. Image: © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Save this picture! House on the Beach / Nelson Resende Arquitecto. Image: © João Morgado

Save this picture! Condeixa House / BAAU + Diego Inglez de Souza. Image: © Attilio Fiumarella

Save this picture! AT House / Estudio ODS. Image: © Ricardo Santos

Save this picture! LSC House / Alexandre Loureiro Architecture Studio. Image: © Inês Guedes

Save this picture! GD House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria. Image: © Ivo Tavares Studio

Save this picture! Touguinha House / Raulino Silva. Image: © João Morgado

Save this picture! RT House / A2OFFICE. Image: © AL.MA Fotografia | Alexandra Marques

Save this picture! JA House / Maria Ines Costa + Filipe Pina . Image: © Joao Morgado

Save this picture! PDR 385 / Fragmentos de Arquitectura. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! House in Ovar / Nelson Resende. Image: © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

Save this picture! NV House / Salworks. Courtesy of Salworks

Save this picture! Casa Madalena / Carlos Castanheira. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! House in Afife / Guilherme Machado Vaz. Image: © José Campos

Save this picture! Casa dos Abraços / Marlene Uldschmidt. Courtesy of Marlene Uldschmidt

Save this picture! João’s House / Guilherme Machado Vaz. Image: © Luis Ferreira Alves