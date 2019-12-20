World
AT House / Estudio ODS

AT House / Estudio ODS
© Ricardo Santos
© Ricardo Santos

© Ricardo Santos

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Odeceixe, Portugal
  • Arquitetos: Estudio ODS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 84.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Ricardo Santos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artemide, Autodesk, BRUMA, Binderholz, CIN, Ghome - Contemporary furniture design, Projecto Mosaico, Secil

  • Architects in Charge

    Bruno Oliveira, Marlene dos Santos
© Ricardo Santos
© Ricardo Santos

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the construction of a weekend house in the Odeceixe village, located in the Algarve Atlantic Coast. The project strategy was to organize a program for a three-story weekend house, with 28m² each floor. The main element of the house are the stairs, entirely built in wood structural panel (27mm) with a nuclear position in the house.

© Ricardo Santos
© Ricardo Santos

The program is defined by a small kitchen, dining room, external covered terrace on the ground floor, two bedrooms on the first floor, living room and reading room on the last floor. The terrace is accessed through the stairs/cabinet on the living room. The proposed façade intentionally breaks the traditional houses code with a village floor, proposing a vertical façade reading with several floors.

© Ricardo Santos
© Ricardo Santos
Section
Section
© Ricardo Santos
© Ricardo Santos

The flexibility of the wood panel that built the stairs, the floors and part of the designed furniture, allows the house to have a very specific character for the proposed program. The dimension of the spaces is balanced by the duality of functions implied in the designed furniture, the stairs, the bench on the living room or the cabinet in the reading room that is a space for seating.

© Ricardo Santos
© Ricardo Santos

About this office
Estudio ODS
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
