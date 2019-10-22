JoLa House / A2OFFICE

+ 31

Vila do Conde, Portugal
A2OFFICE

Al.Ma Fotografia

Alberto Dias Ribeiro

Alberto Dias Ribeiro, Bernardo Faria, Débora Nojiri, Alexandra Marques

In-Proov

Text description provided by the architects. This project consisted in the remodeling and expansion of a townhouse, opening some interior spaces, and bringing more natural light to the interior of the house.

The entire lower floor has been transformed into a continuous space, although with perfectly delimited and hierarchical functions, thus allowing a greater sense of space and brightness.

A new wooden staircase, lit by a generous lantern, connects the two floors and becomes the binding element.