Discover Lisbon Interiors in 15 Apartments

Save this picture! Latino Coelho Apartment / Manuel Cachão Tojal. Image © Francisco Nogueira

With a vast built heritage, Lisbon's contemporary architectural production is rich in rehabilitation projects. Lacking space for new buildings - unless one is willing to pay for the land's high market price - Lisbon's current architecture prescinds tabula rasa and faces the challenge of working with what already exists - often limiting itself to design only interior spaces.

Below we gathered 15 apartment interiors in Lisbon that prove high-quality design doesn't necessarily come from the blank sheet.