Discover Lisbon Interiors in 15 Apartments

With a vast built heritage, Lisbon's contemporary architectural production is rich in rehabilitation projects. Lacking space for new buildings - unless one is willing to pay for the land's high market price - Lisbon's current architecture prescinds tabula rasa and faces the challenge of working with what already exists - often limiting itself to design only interior spaces. 

© do mal o menos © Richard John Seymour © Francisco Nogueira © Nuno Almendra + 16

Below we gathered 15 apartment interiors in Lisbon that prove high-quality design doesn't necessarily come from the blank sheet.

Latino Coelho Apartments / Manuel Tojal Architects

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Apartment in Largo do Carmo / Aurora Arquitectos

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Sidónio Pais II Apartment / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Building in Alfama / SCC Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Apartamento Alcântara / FMJPC Arquitetura e design

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

Capitão Leitão Apartment / Arriba

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Dom Vasco Apartment / Arriba

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Apartamento na Avenida Gago Coutinho / Atelier 106

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Tuzzare Apartment / Machado Igreja Arquitectos

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Apartment DQ1 / Machado Igreja Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Apartamento Graça / ARRIBA

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Ressano Garcia Apartment / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Apartamento Palatina II / rar.studio

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

B.A. Apartment / Atelier Data

© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

Campo de Ourique IV Apartament / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

News Articles
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Discover Lisbon Interiors in 15 Apartments" [Interiores de Lisboa: 15 apartamentos residenciais na capital portuguesa] 12 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934622/discover-lisbon-interiors-in-15-apartments/> ISSN 0719-8884

