Latino Coelho Apartments / Manuel Tojal Architects

Latino Coelho Apartments / Manuel Tojal Architects

© Francisco Nogueira

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Manuel Cachão Tojal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 85.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Azulejo azulima, Berker, Carpinventosa, JNF, Ofa, Zangra
  • Lead Architect: Manuel Cachão Tojal
  • Constructor: Betalist
  • Carpentry: Carpinventosa
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. This project is based on two practically symmetrical apartments located in the Picoas neighborhood in a typical building of an early 19th century Lisbon.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Proposed floor plan
Proposed floor plan
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The purpose of the intervention, was to renovate the apartments without losing their identity and without compromise contemporary living and the improvement of technical characteristics.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

In terms of space configuration, the idea was to open the living room to the kitchen through a circular opening, giving it more amplitude, fulfilling an initial premise to separate the social from the private area. 

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The poetic representation of the circular opening, together with the bench, allows the experience of the space as a reflection space present in some “art deco” examples, as well as the Hi-Tech use inherent in contemporary life.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Lisboa, Portugal

Cite: "Latino Coelho Apartments / Manuel Tojal Architects" [Apartamento Latino Coelho / Manuel Cachão Tojal] 07 Feb 2020. ArchDaily.

