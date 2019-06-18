World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Portugal
  5. Arriba
  6. 2019
  7. Capitão Leitão Apartment / Arriba

Capitão Leitão Apartment / Arriba

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Capitão Leitão Apartment / Arriba
Save this picture!
Capitão Leitão Apartment / Arriba, © Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva + 17

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located on the top floor of an early 20th century building. The interior space was characterized by excessive compartmentalization and significant lack of quality, aggravated by an increasing degradation.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The project was based on the apartment’s existing layout, from which we attempted to maximize the use of the internal space, by reducing compartmentalization and circulation areas, and by inhabiting a hidden attic.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The social area was wrapped in a wooden envelopment which gathers the supporting functions and organizes the dwelling. It incorporates the apartment’s entrance, the kitchen, the storage, the access to the private areas, and the hidden staircase that leads to the mezzanine - a retracted space of work and leisure, from where one can peek at Marvila.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Arriba
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "Capitão Leitão Apartment / Arriba" [Apartamento Capitão Leitão / Arriba] 18 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919059/capitao-leitao-apartment-arriba/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream