ArchDaily's Best Articles about Wood

ArchDaily has created a list of best articles, news and projects that address everything you need to know about wood.
Tipes and Productions
- 75 Types of Wood Ranked by Hardness
- What is Glued Laminated Wood (Glulam)?
- Cross Laminated Timber (CLT): What It Is and How To Use It
- Is Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) the Concrete of the Future?
- Wooden Boards: Differences Between MDF, MDP, Plywood, and OSB
- Carbonized Wood: A Traditional Japanese Technique That Has Conquered the World
Structures and Construction
- 50 Impressive Details Using Wood
- Steel Frame and Wood Frame: The Benefits of Dry Construction Systems
- These Mesmerizing GIFs Illustrate the Art of Traditional Japanese Wood Joinery
- How to Join Wooden Elements: 6 Tips to Build Safe and Strong Structures
- How to Design and Build a Wooden Structure with Hidden Joints
- 15 Metal Fittings for Connecting Laminated Wooden Structures
- From Foundations to Roofs: 10 Detailed Wood Construction Solutions in 3D and 2D
Guides and Tutorials
- Timber Tutorial: How to Build Taller with Wood
- A Modular Wooden Bench Forms the Backbone of this Awesome Undulating Walkway
Works and Projects
- All Projects in Wood
- 16 Mexican Projects That Use Wood in Wondrous Ways
- Brazilian Houses: 20 Examples of Wood Design
- Putting Wood to Work: 7 Benefits of Using Timber in Commercial and Industrial Design