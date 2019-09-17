World
  30 Workspaces for the World's Biggest Tech Companies

30 Workspaces for the World’s Biggest Tech Companies

30 Workspaces for the World’s Biggest Tech Companies
Facebook Offices / O+A Studio. Image © O+A Studio
Facebook Offices / O+A Studio. Image © O+A Studio

For technology companies, image is everything. Whether it be the latest iPhone, the newest Slack interface, or the latest Uber app update, these multimillion-dollar giants strive daily to keep the user engaged, and to keep their image young, current, and cutting edge. Invariably, this need to be noticed transcends the digital screen, and manifests in the architecture of the offices where this innovation takes place.

Across the world, from Dublin to Tel Aviv to Tokyo, the workspaces of the world's largest tech companies are redefining how offices are designed, aided by leading architects such as Foster + Partners, Snøhetta, and Gehry Partners. While our recent article on solutions for flexible home offices reflects on strategic functionality and individual expression, the 30 workspaces below dedicate themselves to collaboration and inspiration through a play on scales, color, shapes, and unexpected fixtures.

Google Campus Dublin / Camenzind Evolution + Henry J. Lyons Architects. Image © Peter Wurmli Airbnb CX Hub / Bora Architects. Image © Jeremy Bitterman Slack Asia Pacific Headquarters / Breathe Architecture. Image © Peter Clarke Samsung Seocho / KPF. Image © Jae Seong Lee + 31

Google

Google Campus Dublin / Camenzind Evolution + Henry J. Lyons Architects

Google Campus Dublin / Camenzind Evolution + Henry J. Lyons Architects. Image © Peter Wurmli
Google Campus Dublin / Camenzind Evolution + Henry J. Lyons Architects. Image © Peter Wurmli

Google Mexico / SPACE

Google Mexico / SPACE. Image © Eric Velazquez Torres
Google Mexico / SPACE. Image © Eric Velazquez Torres

Google Campus London / Jump Studios

Google Campus / Jump Studios. Image Courtesy of Jump Studios
Google Campus / Jump Studios. Image Courtesy of Jump Studios

Google Tel Aviv Offices / Camenzind Evolution

Google Tel Aviv Office / Camenzind Evolution. Image © Itay Sikolski
Google Tel Aviv Office / Camenzind Evolution. Image © Itay Sikolski

Google Madrid HQ / Jump Studios

Google Madrid HQ / Jump Studios. Image © Daniel Malhão
Google Madrid HQ / Jump Studios. Image © Daniel Malhão

Google EMEA Engineering Hub / Camenzind Evolution

Google EMEA Engineering Hub / Camezind Evolution. Image © Camenzind Evolution
Google EMEA Engineering Hub / Camezind Evolution. Image © Camenzind Evolution

Google Milan / AMA - Albera Monti & Associati

Google Offices in Milan / AMA – Albera Monti & Associati. Image © Bepe Raso
Google Offices in Milan / AMA – Albera Monti & Associati. Image © Bepe Raso

Facebook

Facebook MPK 21 / Gehry Partners

MK21 / Gehry Partners. Image © Facebook
MK21 / Gehry Partners. Image © Facebook

Facebook Offices / O+A Studio

Facebook Offices / O+A Studio. Image © O+A Studio
Facebook Offices / O+A Studio. Image © O+A Studio

Airbnb

Airbnb Dublin / Heneghan Peng Architects

Airbnb's European Operations Hub in Dublin / Heneghan Peng Architects. Image © Ed Reeve
Airbnb’s European Operations Hub in Dublin / Heneghan Peng Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

Airbnb CX Hub / Bora Architects

Airbnb CX Hub / Bora Architects. Image © Jeremy Bitterman
Airbnb CX Hub / Bora Architects. Image © Jeremy Bitterman

Airbnb Tokyo / Suppose Design Office

Airbnb Tokyo / Suppose Design Office. Image © Studio Periphery
Airbnb Tokyo / Suppose Design Office. Image © Studio Periphery

Airbnb 99 Brannan / Airbnb Environments

Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments. Image © Mariko Reed
Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments. Image © Mariko Reed

Apple

Steve Jobs Theater / Foster + Partners

Steve Jobs Theater. Image © Apple
Steve Jobs Theater. Image © Apple

Slack

Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A

Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A. Image © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A. Image © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Slack London Office / ODOS architects

SLACK London Office / ODOS architects. Image © Philip Durrant
SLACK London Office / ODOS architects. Image © Philip Durrant

Slack New York City Office / Snøhetta

Slack NYC HQ / Snøhetta. Image © Michael Grimm
Slack NYC HQ / Snøhetta. Image © Michael Grimm

Slack Toronto Office / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Slack Toronto Office / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design. Image © Shai Gil
Slack Toronto Office / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design. Image © Shai Gil

Slack Asia Pacific Headquarters / Breathe Architecture

Slack Asia Pacific Headquarters / Breathe Architecture. Image © Peter Clarke
Slack Asia Pacific Headquarters / Breathe Architecture. Image © Peter Clarke

Microsoft

Microsoft Domicile / Henning Larsen

Microsoft Domicile / Henning Larsen. Image © Hufton+Crow
Microsoft Domicile / Henning Larsen. Image © Hufton+Crow

Microsoft Technology Pavilion / NOWADAYS office

Microsoft Technology Pavilion / NOWADAYS office. Image © Ilya Ivanov
Microsoft Technology Pavilion / NOWADAYS office. Image © Ilya Ivanov

Microsoft Milan / Flores & Prats

Microsoft Milan / Flores & Prats. Image Courtesy of Flores Prats
Microsoft Milan / Flores & Prats. Image Courtesy of Flores Prats

Microsoft Vienna / INNOCAD

Vienna Microsoft Headquarters / INNOCAD. Image © Paul Ott
Vienna Microsoft Headquarters / INNOCAD. Image © Paul Ott

Microsoft New England Research + Development Center / Sasaki

Microsoft New England Research & Development Center / Sasaki. Image © John Horner
Microsoft New England Research & Development Center / Sasaki. Image © John Horner

Pinterest

Pinterest Headquarters / All of the Above + First Office + Schwartz and Architecture

Pinterest Headquarters / All of the Above + First Office + Schwartz and Architecture. Image © Naho Kubota
Pinterest Headquarters / All of the Above + First Office + Schwartz and Architecture. Image © Naho Kubota

Uber

Uber Hong Kong / Bean Buro

Uber Hong Kong / Bean Buro. Image © Bean Buro
Uber Hong Kong / Bean Buro. Image © Bean Buro

Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design

Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design. Image © Jasper Sanidad
Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design. Image © Jasper Sanidad

Uber Advanced Technologies Group Center / Assembly Design Studio

Uber Advanced Technologies Group Center / Assembly Design Studio. Image © Jasper Sanidad
Uber Advanced Technologies Group Center / Assembly Design Studio. Image © Jasper Sanidad

Samsung

Samsung Seocho / KPF

Samsung Seocho / KPF. Image © Jae Seong Lee
Samsung Seocho / KPF. Image © Jae Seong Lee

Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS

Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS. Image © Joonhwan Yoon
Samsung Finance Campus / AI ARCHITECTS. Image © Joonhwan Yoon

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "30 Workspaces for the World's Biggest Tech Companies" 17 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

