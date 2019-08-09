Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Clients Slack

Engineering ESD, CMI, Decker, Salter, Holmes Structure, AVDG

Landscape Habitat Horticulture

Consultants CRI Furniture, Two Furnish, Two Décor, Niteo Lighting Design

Collaborators superfab, Kyle Minor Design, Commercial Casework, Alexis Moran, Julie Stonehouse, Concreteworks, Adam Torres, Level 5 Design

Manufacturers

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Text description provided by the architects. When Slack asked O+A to create its new multi-floor headquarters in San Francisco one design story presented itself immediately. Slack’s CEO Stewart Butterfeld is an outdoorsman, a hiker who goes off grid every year and recharges in the various types of wilderness—desert, mountains, forest—that make up the Pacifc Crest Trail.

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Because that trail forms a bridge between two of Slack’s offices in Vancouver and San Francisco it seemed a thematic link too rich to pass up. O+A’s concept was to create a floor-by-floor evocation of those landscapes—in effect to turn a trip up the elevator into a virtual trip from Baja to the Pacific Northwest.

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

The idea was to suggest not just a variety of topographical and botanical contexts, but to capture, as well, the experiential links between hiking a wilderness trail—and work.

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Save this picture! © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young