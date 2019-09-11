Members of LafargeHolcim Awards Juries 2020 Confirmed

The independent juries will evaluate entries in the 6th International LafargeHolcim Awards for Sustainable Construction in five regions of the world. Each jury consists of nine experts in sustainable design and construction. The Awards seek real projects as well as bold ideas that combine sustainable construction solutions with architectural excellence. The competition offers a total of USD 2 million in prize money and is open for entries until February 25, 2020.

The juries will be headed by: Jeannette Kuo, Founding Partner of Karamuk Kuo Architects in Switzerland (jury for Europe); Reed Kroloff, Rowe Family Dean, College of Architecture, at the Illinois Institute of Technology in the USA (jury for North America); Loreta Castro Reguera, Design Director and Founder of Taller Capital in Mexico (jury for Latin America); Mariam Kamara, Principal and Owner of atelier masōmī in Niger (jury for Middle East Africa); and Nirmal Kishnani, Professor of Architecture, School of Design & Environment, at the National University of Singapore (jury for Asia Pacific).

The juries evaluate and rank submissions using the five “target issues” for sustainable construction that cover innovation and transferability (progress), ethical standards and social inclusion (people), resource and environmental performance (planet), economic viability and compatibility (prosperity), and contextual and aesthetic impact (place). The juries will be hosted by associated universities of the LafargeHolcim Foundation in Casablanca, Chicago, Lausanne, Mexico City, and Singapore.

The Awards competition is open for entries until February 25, 2020 and recognizes projects and concepts from architecture, engineering, urban planning, materials science, construction technology, and related fields. A comprehensive “Step-by-step” guide explains the evaluation criteria and illustrates how to enter the competition at www.lafargeholcim-awards.org

Since 2003, the LafargeHolcim Foundation advances the discourse on sustainable construction mainly through its Awards, the world’s most significant competition for sustainable design. The Foundation is an initiative of LafargeHolcim, the global leader in building materials and solutions.