50 Best Residential Axonometric Drawings

During the professional life of an architect, the task of designing a residence can be a frequent occurrence. As the project develops, representing a vision in a determined space through a set of drawings is certainly one of the primary tasks of the design process. While the architect has a certain level of visual literacy, sometimes the client won't necessarily understand all the drawings. Going beyond the two-dimensionality of the plans, sections and elevations, axonometric perspectives are presented as an efficient instrument in the spatial representation of the project. When adding the notion of third dimension—and even though it’s presented by on a 2D sheet of paper—it gives a better understanding to those unfamiliar with technical drawings.
With that in mind, we have compiled a set of 50 axonometric perspectives of residential designs featured in our database. Presented with a variety of line styles, colors, textures and techniques, these drawings are classified into four different groups to help inspire your next residential project.
Artistic
Drawings don't have to be necessarily rigid and follow predetermined guidelines. Some possibilities can go beyond the simple idea of spatial explanation and how the project sits on its context.
Artistic axonometrics are able to express a new level of architecture concepts much more related to purpose and experience or what the architect wants to achieve in terms of how the project can be lived and felt by the user.
Site and Context
A project can hardly be understood without its context. Sometimes a project can be set in a flat site, in the middle of a valley or it can even be inserted on a slope with rugged topography. Axonometics are a type of representation that goes beyond the traditional two-dimensional context drawings and allows, in a single moment, to understand the complexity of the surroundings of a residential project, along with its challenges and benefits.
Volumetry
In a first stage of the design process, models and diagrams can establish an understanding of the primary volume and mass configuration. Parallel to the design of the elements that will form the façade and interiors, the development of axonometric volumes can help explain the final design and the intention of the project, allowing you to avoid the use of mockups and renderings.
Materiality and Construction Techniques
- Another possibility of axonometric perspectives is the representation of constructive and structural systems. Using these drawings, new points of views are revealed alongside the set of solutions, helping the design team decide and define the structure and materiality of the house.
Interiors
Axonometric views can also show interiors by applying perspective to a section drawing or to a plan. Combining the section and plan in a three dimensional way will open up possibilities of expression to understand the interior use of space and how the inhabitant can move around the dwelling.
