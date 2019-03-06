World
  3. Sun-Filled Spaces Created By Skylights In 20 Architectural Projects

Sun-Filled Spaces Created By Skylights In 20 Architectural Projects

Sun-Filled Spaces Created By Skylights In 20 Architectural Projects, © Adam Mork
© Adam Mork

Perhaps the most renowned 'skylight' ever built is the Pantheon of Rome commissioned by Marco Vipsanius Agrippa during the reign of Emperor Augustus (27 BC-14 AD) and rebuilt by Hadrian (117-118) around 126 AD. At the highest point of its dome (in this case, the oculus) the sunlight shines, casting its beams over the various statues of planetary deities that occupy the niches on the walls. The light that enters the space symbolizes a cosmic, sacred dimension. In projects around the world, natural light continues to fulfill this scenic role, especially in religious projects.

It is characterized as zenithal illumination as that which comes from above, from the sky (zenith). Very useful for large spaces that can not be adequately lit by windows, skylights are a widely used device for providing a pleasant, diffuse light. Generally, care is taken to prevent direct entry of sunlight; the openings must be well designed so that they do not overheat the space of allow water infiltration. Below is a collection of projects that make good use of this technique.

Sunlight House / Juri Troy Architects
Residences

Usually used in buildings with inclined roofs, skylights are commonly located near the ridges, where natural light has difficulty reaching. It is interesting to note that most zenith openings are located in circulation spaces or bathrooms. This is because there is difficulty in controlling the incidence of light.

Car Park House / Anonymous Architects

© Steve King
© Steve King
© Steve King
© Steve King

House L27 / DIONISO LAB

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

School Conversion into Housing Units / ACBS Architectes

© Marcia A. Pawlowski
© Marcia A. Pawlowski
© Marcia A. Pawlowski
© Marcia A. Pawlowski

House in Liberec / Stastny Pavel Architekt

Cortesia de Stastny Pavel Architekt
Cortesia de Stastny Pavel Architekt
Cortesia de Stastny Pavel Architekt
Cortesia de Stastny Pavel Architekt

Sunlight House / Juri Troy Architects

© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork
© Adam Mork

House W / Wolfertstetter Architektur

© Mathias Kestel
© Mathias Kestel
© Mathias Kestel
© Mathias Kestel

Compass House / Superkül

© Ben Rahn/A-Frame Studio
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame Studio
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame Studio
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame Studio

The VIPP Shelter / VIPP

Cortesia de VIPP
Cortesia de VIPP
Cortesia de VIPP
Cortesia de VIPP

Folly / Cohesion Studio

© Sam Frost
© Sam Frost
© Sam Frost
© Sam Frost

DEAR FARM / VIVA Architecture

© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

Schools and Colleges

In the FAU-USP building by Vilanova Artigas there are places where the building wants to turn more to its interior than to the exteriors. Where there are classrooms on both sides of a central hallway, it is important that there is some natural lighting, especially if we consider growing concerns about sustainability. In such cases, the skylights work very well.

Elementary School Complex at Techum / Zerodegree Architecture

© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

Hessenwald School / wulf architekten

via wulf architekten
via wulf architekten
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

Kirkmichael Primary School / Holmes Miller

© Andrew Lee
© Andrew Lee
© Andrew Lee
© Andrew Lee

The Technical Faculty SDU / C.F. Møller

Cortesia de C. F. Møller Architects
Cortesia de C. F. Møller Architects
Cortesia de C. F. Møller Architects
Cortesia de C. F. Møller Architects

NOKKEN Kindergarten / Christensen & Co Architects

© Bo Bolther
© Bo Bolther
© Bo Bolther
© Bo Bolther

Offices

Central courtyards, corridors and small yards can improve the coexistence of employees and the productivity of a business. If there is natural light in common spaces, it is more likely that people will want to go for a walk and a conversation.

Copenhagen Office Hub on Amerika Plads / PLH Arkitekter

© Tomas Bertelsen
© Tomas Bertelsen
© Tomas Bertelsen
© Tomas Bertelsen

Houtloods / Bedaux de Brouwer Architects

© Inpetto
© Inpetto
© Inpetto
© Inpetto

DZNE German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases / wulf architekten

via wulf architekten
via wulf architekten
via wulf architekten
via wulf architekten

Other Typologies

Whether for a pavilion that seeks a certification of energy efficiency and sustainability or for a bathroom that seeks privacy and a connection with its surroundings, skylights can take various forms and cover diverse programs.

Passive House Pavilion of Longfor Sundar / SUP Atelier

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Where Is The Toilet, Please? / M2.senos

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

      Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Sun-Filled Spaces Created By Skylights In 20 Architectural Projects" [A atmosfera criada pela iluminação zenital em 20 projetos de arquitetura] 06 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911351/sun-filled-spaces-created-by-skylights-in-20-architectural-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

