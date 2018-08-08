BIG's First Twisting Tower Tops Out in Manhattan as New Renderings Released

Courtesy of Andrew Campbell Nelson

Bjarke Ingels Group’s “The Eleventh” has marked a major milestone, with the first of the scheme’s two twisting High Line towers topping out in Chelsea, Manhattan. New images show construction moving quickly along, with the taller 35-story tower now topped out, and work on the cladding steadily progressing.

The 400-foot-tall structure will twist alongside a second 300-foot-tall sister tower, standing out even amongst notable neighbors including Frank Gehry’s IAC Building, Jean Nouvel’s 100 11th Avenue and Foster + Partners’ 551 West 21st Street.

Courtesy of Andrew Campbell Nelson

Courtesy of Andrew Campbell Nelson

Comprised of a podium and two twisting bronze and travertine-clad towers, connected by a skybridge, The Eleventh will span the entire block between 17th and 18th streets and 10th and 11th avenues. The towers will house a total of 236 residences as well as the “Six Senses New York” Spa Hotel.

Courtesy of Andrew Campbell Nelson

Courtesy of Andrew Campbell Nelson

Since its unveiling in November 2015, the scheme has gone through multiple iterations, before a final approved scheme began construction in 2017. The towers are expected to be completed in 2019.

Courtesy of Andrew Campbell Nelson

Courtesy of Andrew Campbell Nelson

Learn more about the building in our previous coverage, here, and the official building website. Photography courtesy Andrew Campbell Nelson.

News of the topping out comes days after two other milestones for BIG, with their Vancouver House topping out Canada, and their Shenzhen Energy Mansion in China officially completed.