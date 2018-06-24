How to Make a Facade with Recycled Materials: 16 Notable Examples

With the aim of supporting architects to become active agents of sustainable design, this week we present a selection of facades that incorporate different recycled materials. Beyond the typical uses of plastic and glass, in this article, you will find innovative materials such as mattress springs, ice cream containers, plastic chairs, and recycled waste from agricultural and industrial products. A look at 16 remarkable projects using recycled materials to create an attractive facade.
Gallery of Furniture / CHYBIK+KRISTOF
Recycled plastic seats
Ningbo Historic Museum / Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio
Recycled tiles
Naju Art Museum / Hyunje Joo
Recycled semi-transparent plastic baskets
Capilla San Bernardo / Nicolás Campodonico
Recycled bricks from a rural house
Bima Microlibrary / SHAU Bandung
Recycled plastic ice cream containers
Backyard Cabin / Emerging Objects
Recycled agricultural and industrial waste products
PET pavilion / Project.DWG + LOOS.FM
Recycled plastic bottles
Properly Breathing House / H&P Architects
Recycled ceramic bricks
Vegan House / Block Architects
Recycled windows
China Academy of Arts’ Folk Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Recycled tiles from local houses
Kamikatz Public House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Recycled windows from abandoned houses
Luxury Pavilion / Fahed + Architects
Recycled bedsprings
Head in the Clouds Pavilion / STUDIOKCA
Recycled plastic bottles
Carroll House / LOT-EK
Recycled shipping containers
Collage House / S+PS Architects
Recycled windows and doors of demolished houses
The Beehive / Luigi Rosselli + Raffaello Rosselli
Recycled terracotta roof tiles