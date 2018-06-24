World
  How to Make a Facade with Recycled Materials: 16 Notable Examples

How to Make a Facade with Recycled Materials: 16 Notable Examples

How to Make a Facade with Recycled Materials: 16 Notable Examples
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Cortesía de MAP Cortesía de Project.DWG + LOOS.FM © Lukas Pelech Cortesía de Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio + 35

With the aim of supporting architects to become active agents of sustainable design, this week we present a selection of facades that incorporate different recycled materials. Beyond the typical uses of plastic and glass, in this article, you will find innovative materials such as mattress springs, ice cream containers, plastic chairs, and recycled waste from agricultural and industrial products. A look at 16 remarkable projects using recycled materials to create an attractive facade.

Gallery of Furniture / CHYBIK+KRISTOF

Recycled plastic seats

© Lukas Pelech
© Lukas Pelech
© Lukas Pelech
© Lukas Pelech

Ningbo Historic Museum / Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio

Recycled tiles

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Cortesía de Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio
Cortesía de Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio

Naju Art Museum /  Hyunje Joo

Recycled semi-transparent plastic baskets

Cortesía de MAP
Cortesía de MAP
Cortesía de MAP
Cortesía de MAP

Capilla San Bernardo / Nicolás Campodonico

Recycled bricks from a rural house 

Cortesía de Nicolás Campodónico
Cortesía de Nicolás Campodónico
Cortesía de Nicolás Campodónico
Cortesía de Nicolás Campodónico

Bima Microlibrary / SHAU Bandung

Recycled plastic ice cream containers

© Sanrok Studio
© Sanrok Studio
© Sanrok Studio
© Sanrok Studio

Backyard Cabin / Emerging Objects

Recycled agricultural and industrial waste products

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

PET pavilion / Project.DWG + LOOS.FM

Recycled plastic bottles

Cortesía de Project.DWG + LOOS.FM
Cortesía de Project.DWG + LOOS.FM
Cortesía de Project.DWG + LOOS.FM
Cortesía de Project.DWG + LOOS.FM

Properly Breathing House / H&P Architects

Recycled ceramic bricks

© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh

Vegan House / Block Architects

Recycled windows

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

China Academy of Arts’ Folk Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Recycled tiles from local houses

© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Kamikatz Public House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Recycled windows from abandoned houses

© Nacasa and Partners Inc
© Nacasa and Partners Inc
© Nacasa and Partners Inc
© Nacasa and Partners Inc

Luxury Pavilion / Fahed + Architects

Recycled bedsprings

Cortesía de Fahed + Architects
Cortesía de Fahed + Architects
Cortesía de Fahed + Architects
Cortesía de Fahed + Architects

Head in the Clouds Pavilion / STUDIOKCA

Recycled plastic bottles

© Lesley Chang
© Lesley Chang
© Lesley Chang
© Lesley Chang

Carroll House / LOT-EK

Recycled shipping containers

© Danny Bright
© Danny Bright
© Danny Bright
© Danny Bright

Collage House / S+PS Architects

Recycled windows and doors of demolished houses

Cortesía de S+PS Architects
Cortesía de S+PS Architects
Cortesía de S+PS Architects
Cortesía de S+PS Architects

The Beehive / Luigi Rosselli + Raffaello Rosselli

Recycled terracotta roof tiles

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

María Francisca González
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "How to Make a Facade with Recycled Materials: 16 Notable Examples" [¿Cómo hacer una fachada con materiales reciclados? 16 ejemplos notables ] 24 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896930/how-to-make-a-facade-with-recycled-materials-16-notable-examples/> ISSN 0719-8884

