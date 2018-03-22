World
  3. Celebrate World Water Day With These 20 Designs That Feature Water Elements

Celebrate World Water Day With These 20 Designs That Feature Water Elements

Celebrate World Water Day With These 20 Designs That Feature Water Elements
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

March 22 is World Water Day, an annual international celebration launched and organized by the United Nations. The goal of the day is to raise awareness about a wide range of water-based issues from around the world. This year’s theme is “Nature From Water”, which invites everyone to think about how nature can provide solutions to the water challenges we face today. 

To celebrate World Water Day this year, we’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite projects that utilize water as a central design feature. Whether it be Zumthor's Thermal Vals or Chritso and Jeanne-Claude's Floating Piers, water has been playing an important role in architectural design and in demarcating the boundaries of nature against our built environment.

@ Anders Sune Berd © Felipe Díaz Contardo © Ahmad El Mad © Yao Li + 21

Check out some World Water day initiatives and events, or read more about the statistics surrounding this day, here.

Tianzhoushan Tea House / Archiplein

© Frédéric Henriques
© Frédéric Henriques

Moses Bridge / RO&AD Architecten

Courtesy of RO&AD Architecten
Courtesy of RO&AD Architecten

Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The Floating Piers / Christo and Jeanne-Claude

© Christo
© Christo

Padre Renato Poblete River Park / Boza Arquitectos

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

AntiRoom II / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni

© Ahmad El Mad
© Ahmad El Mad

PROMENADA / Enota

© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

© Yao Li
© Yao Li

The Building on the Water / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Seashore Chapel / Vector Architects

© 陈颢 Chen Hao
© 陈颢 Chen Hao

The Infinite Bridge / Gjøde & Povlsgaard Arkitekter

© Aarhus I Billeder
© Aarhus I Billeder

Sea Pavillion / Stefano Boeri Architetti

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson

@ Anders Sune Berd
@ Anders Sune Berd

Hasle Harbour Bath / White

© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

JIKKA / Issei Suma

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Dutch Floating Bridge / RO&AD Architecten

© Erik Stekelenburg
© Erik Stekelenburg

Copenhagen Harbour Bath / BIG + JDS

© BIG + JDS
© BIG + JDS
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Celebrate World Water Day With These 20 Designs That Feature Water Elements" 22 Mar 2018. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Aarhus I Billeder

世界水日，20款与水相关的建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »