World
AntiRoom II Pavilion / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni

AntiRoom II Pavilion / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni

  Curated by Pedro Vada
Installations & Structures
Valletta, Malta
  Collaborators:Emmanuelle Agustoni, Felicity Barbur, Chiara Belcastro, Harsh Chhabra, Eva De Bruyn, Margarita Fernández, Damien Girard, Ewan Hooper, Zofia Kurczych, Kenneth Mason, Miguel Angel Maure, Noor Meijer, Malin Mohr, Marta Nikolic, Maria Passarelli, Carlos Paternina, Ivan Rajkovic, Pytel Roman, Nicolás Van Drunen
  Support:EASA Malta
  • City:Valletta
  • Country:Malta
Antiroom II is a self-built pavilion by Elena Chiavi, Ahmad El Mad, Matteo Goldoni made with students from different european countries during the workshop EASA 2015 Links in Valletta (Malta).

© Ahmad El Mad

Antiroom II is a floating island on the sea of Malta.

© Ahmad El Mad
Antiroom II is an unreachable surface from the ground, only accessible by swimming or by boat.

© Ahmad El Mad

The wood structure creates a space separated from the vastness of the unlimited sea. Its center defined as a small secure water pool.

© Ahmad El Mad

Antiroom II is a never-ending stoa, an eternal circular temple. It aims to go beyond the concept of time.

© Ahmad El Mad

Antiroom II is a white space floating on the blue water, as the white clouds floats on the blue sky.

Perspective
Perspective

Antiroom II remains light and gentle through its floating and instability.

© Ahmad El Mad

One can enter its core, contemplate its structure and express his unity with the sky and the cosmos.

© Ahmad El Mad

Antiroom II can float and move slowly away, as a new isolated world, in the sea.

Project location

Address:Valletta, Malta

Products

Wood, Steel, Fabric

Tags

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Malta
Cite: "AntiRoom II Pavilion / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni" 03 Apr 2021. ArchDaily.
