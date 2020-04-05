World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. Japan
  5. JIKKA / Issei Suma

JIKKA / Issei Suma

Save this project
JIKKA / Issei Suma

©  Takumi Ota ©  Takumi Ota ©  Takumi Ota ©  Takumi Ota + 19

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Spa, Community Center
Ito, Japan
  • Architects: Issei Suma
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:   Takumi Ota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Catalano, Toto, Acor, Tform
Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located at the top of the mountain ridge, which the top has been cut off and flattened by the previous owner.The newly-built consits of 5 huts varying in size and height which recalls the former ridge top.

Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

It is a final abode for the clients – two ladies in their 60’s. A social worker and a cook – where they will give and serve the community until the end of their remaining lives. Spaces are unembellished as a primitive hut. Concrete walls, floors and table.

Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

Thier kitchen is open to the public, functioning as a luchtime restaurant using local products. Meals are also delivered to elderly living alone in the local community.

Note: This project was originally published on May 29, 2017

Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Issei Suma
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Public Architecture Community Community center Japan
Cite: "JIKKA / Issei Suma" 05 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/871887/jikka-issei-suma/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

©  Takumi Ota

“山里长出五只小蘑菇” JIKKA 住宅 / Issei Suma

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream