Unlike open coastlines or the edges of natural bodies of water, urban canals are narrow, linear, engineered landscapes that cut decisively through the urban fabric. Where rivers follow the contours of a landscape and shape the landform, canals impose their geometry and logic, redefining the relationship between architecture and water. Their edges are clearly defined, often shaped by retaining walls, embankments, and the infrastructure that supports movement along and across the water. Bridges, pedestrian walkways, mooring points, and docks establish a distinctive relationship between the waterway and its context, creating an urban environment where the boundaries between water and architecture are realized.
Historically serving as vital corridors for transportation, trade, manufacturing, and industry, many urban canals gradually became associated with pollution, neglect, and underutilized industrial landscapes as their early functions declined. In some cities, people avoided these waterways altogether. Today, however, a growing appreciation for urban blue infrastructure is transforming canals' role in the city. Investments in waterway restoration, pedestrian accessibility, and public spaces are reintroducing canals as valuable environmental and social assets, shifting their identity from utilitarian infrastructure toward places of recreation and connection.