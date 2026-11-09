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Against Program: The Productive Ambiguity of Contemporary Architecture

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This article is part of our new Opinion section, a format for argument-driven essays on critical questions shaping our field.

In 2022, Tokyo's Nakagin Capsule Tower was demolished, bringing an end to one of modern architecture's most recognizable experiments in adaptability. Designed by Kisho Kurokawa and completed in 1972, the building consisted of 140 prefabricated capsules attached to two concrete cores. Its architectural proposition was radical: individual capsules could be replaced as needs evolved, allowing the building to renew itself without dismantling its principal structure. Yet over five decades, the proposed replacement system was never realized. Despite various preservation efforts, deteriorating building services and difficulties in collective decision-making eventually led to its demolition.

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Against Program: The Productive Ambiguity of Contemporary Architecture" 09 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188137/against-program-the-productive-ambiguity-of-contemporary-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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LocHal Library / CIVIC architects + Braaksma & Roos architectenbureau + Inside Outside + Mecanoo. Image © Stijn Bollaert

反程序：当代建筑的生产性模糊

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