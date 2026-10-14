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Learning Through Practice: Why Architecture Students Enter Competitions

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On paper, entering an architecture competition is one of the most challenging things an architecture student can do. What draws students to them is the chance to experiment, approaching a loosely defined program that leaves room to test unconventional ideas and unfamiliar tools outside the rhythm of the semester. That distance from assessment is a relatively recent development, as competitions were once central to architectural education.

At the École des Beaux-Arts, teaching was split between the atelier, where students developed projects under a practising architect, and the competition, where a jury of professors judged the students' work without having followed its development. This model was later brought to schools such as MIT, Penn, and Cornell by French-trained instructors. Over time, most schools held on to the atelier, which became the design studio, and pushed the competition to the edges of the curriculum.

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Diogo Borges Ferreira
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Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Learning Through Practice: Why Architecture Students Enter Competitions" 14 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186680/learning-through-practice-why-architecture-students-enter-competitions> ISSN 0719-8884

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在实践中学习：建筑学学生为何参加竞赛

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