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Green by Law? Rethinking Sustainability and Architectural Responsibility Across Borders

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Sustainability in architecture is often discussed as though it were a universal standard—and, in principle, it should be. Buildings are increasingly evaluated through energy performance, embodied carbon, certification systems, material efficiency, biodiversity, and whole-life impact. Yet the rules determining what must actually be done remain highly local. A project designed in London, New York, or Copenhagen may be shaped by stringent energy codes, environmental review, disclosure requirements, planning controls, and increasingly ambitious carbon targets. The same practice working elsewhere may encounter a very different regulatory landscape.

This creates a difficult question for international architecture: when sustainability is not enforced to the same degree by law, what standards should architects carry with them?

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Green by Law? Rethinking Sustainability and Architectural Responsibility Across Borders" 17 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185095/green-by-law-rethinking-sustainability-and-architectural-responsibility-across-borders> ISSN 0719-8884

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Obsolete buildings. Image Courtesy of Matt Van der Velde

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