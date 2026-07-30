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What Is Metamodern Architecture? Between Postmodern Irony and a New Sincerity

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In a slim volume with a yellow-edged cover, recently published by the Porto-based imprint Circo de Ideias, the architect Paulo Martins Barata (a founding partner of Promontório) makes a deceptively bold claim that the architecture produced in Europe since the Great Recession belongs to neither of the two camps that structured the twentieth century's fiercest disciplinary debate.

The Language of Metamodern Architecture borrows its title, with evident irony, from Charles Jencks' 1977 The Language of Post-Modern Architecture, the book that famously declared modern architecture dead at 3:32 pm on July 15, 1972, with the demolition of Pruitt-Igoe. His wager is that another death, never officially certified, occurred somewhere around 2008, and that architecture has been living, mostly unaware, in what grew up around the grave.

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Diogo Borges Ferreira
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Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "What Is Metamodern Architecture? Between Postmodern Irony and a New Sincerity" 30 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181280/what-is-metamodern-architecture-between-postmodern-irony-and-a-new-sincerity> ISSN 0719-8884

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