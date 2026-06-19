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City-Making Through Participation: Lessons from Utopian Hours 2026

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Who has the right to the city? Henri Lefebvre's writings question the structures that control urban space and, instead, put the citizens at the center of decision-making. His ideas have influenced the way architecture and urban design are practiced, bringing about community participation and co-design. These have been some of the most prominent themes at Utopian Hours 2026, the festival of city-making, the first part of which was held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam to mark its tenth anniversary edition.

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The structure of Utopian Hours itself can be seen as an exercise in participation. It brought together architects, planners, researchers, elected city officials, journalists, developers, artists, scientists, and others, together with members of the public. The venue was the historic Groot Handelsgebouw, built in 1953 as a single building for the city's wholesalers who lost their warehouses as large parts of the city were destroyed in the Second World War. It occupies a city block and is characterized by its service courtyards, ramps, and rooftop, while today it contains the offices of 400 companies.

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Mohieldin Gamal
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Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "City-Making Through Participation: Lessons from Utopian Hours 2026" 19 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042568/city-making-through-participation-lessons-from-utopian-hours-2026> ISSN 0719-8884

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