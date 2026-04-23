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Ideology of Performance: Sustainability and the Limits of Efficiency

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This article is part of our new Opinion section, a format for argument-driven essays on critical questions shaping our field.

The modern sustainability project is built on the promise that evolving technologies can reconcile urban and economic growth with ecological responsibility. By the metrics developed by the built environment professions and the policies adopted by governments, progress is tangible and accelerating: buildings consume less energy per square foot than they did a generation ago, vehicles emit fewer pollutants per mile, and urban infrastructure is more integrated and measurably cleaner in many cities. And yet total resource consumption continues to rise. Sustainability, as currently practiced across the built environment professions, has become a strategy for optimizing consumption rather than reducing it. Until the profession is willing to question the scale and structure of demand rather than the efficiency with which that demand is met, its most celebrated achievements will continue to fall short of the problem they claim to address.

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Olivia Poston
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Cite: Olivia Poston. "Ideology of Performance: Sustainability and the Limits of Efficiency" 23 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040795/ideology-of-performance-sustainability-and-the-limits-of-efficiency> ISSN 0719-8884

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