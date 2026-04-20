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Public Space in Use: Región Austral and the Architecture of Everyday Life

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Architecture is often evaluated through what gets built. But in many cases, what matters happens after: how spaces are used, adapted, and made part of everyday life. For Región Austral, winner of ArchDaily's 2025 Next Practices Awards, this is where design really begins. Working across many contexts, the practice approaches public space not as a single object, but as something that needs to be activated, negotiated, and sustained over time. Their projects focus less on defining form and more on creating the conditions for use, with design serving as the starting point.

This approach can be seen across different contexts, from the Olympic Neighborhood Square to the Playón de Chacarita network. While each project responds to a specific situation, both explore how public space can support collective life in areas marked by fragmentation and inequality. Instead of following a predefined approach, the work adapts to different urban conditions, using participation and incremental strategies to shape how spaces function over time.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "Public Space in Use: Región Austral and the Architecture of Everyday Life" 20 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040709/public-space-in-use-region-austral-and-the-architecture-of-everyday-life> ISSN 0719-8884

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