  20 Practices Shaping the Future of Architecture: Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Next Practices Awards

20 Practices Shaping the Future of Architecture: Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Next Practices Awards

ArchDaily is proud to reveal the winners of the 5th edition of Next Practices, recognizing 20 groundbreaking architectural practices from around the globe. These firms embody the creativity, innovation, interdisciplinary approach and social responsibility that are shaping the future of architecture and expanding its horizons.

Launched in 2020, ArchDaily's Next Practices Awards spotlight forward-thinking architecture professionals who are expanding architecture's role in addressing today's most urgent issues. The program provides a platform for emerging firms that redefine the boundaries of the discipline.

Over the past four editions, the initiative has recognized architects, designers, artists, planners, scholars, and other visionaries whose work responds to contemporary challenges in the built environment, fostering a global conversation about architecture's role in society.

