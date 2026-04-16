Kéré Architecture’s Goethe-Institut in Senegal Opens as a Landmark for Cultural Exchange in West Africa

Save this picture! Goethe Institute Senegal by Kéré Architecture, 2026. Image © Sylvain Cherkaoui

In February 2022, construction began on the Goethe-Institut in Dakar, designed by Kéré Architecture. Present in Senegal since 1978, the Goethe-Institut is reaching a milestone in strengthening cultural ties between Germany, Senegal, and West Africa with this new building. As the first purpose-built Goethe-Institut on the African continent, it embodies a long-term commitment to supporting the creative industries and fostering intellectual exchange. From April 16 to 18, 2026, the Goethe-Institut will host a series of events to mark the inauguration of its new headquarters.

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Designed as "a platform for exchange, innovation, and sustainable cooperation" by Burkinabé architect Francis Kéré, winner of the 2022 Pritzker Prize, the center combines traditional craftsmanship with material innovation through the use of local materials and bioclimatic principles. The building is located on a 2,700-square-meter site near the Atlantic Ocean, Cheikh Anta Diop University, and the Léopold Sédar Senghor Museum. The design embodies contemporary African architecture, shaped by its surrounding environment and constructed with bricks made from local laterite.

The two-storey building is the result of close collaboration between German engineers from Rebuild.ing, architects from the Dakar-based firm Worofila, and local companies and artisans. Conceived as a space for living and dialogue, it is organized around a central baobab tree and features multipurpose spaces dedicated to learning, creativity, and exchange, including a library that highlights African knowledge. The ground floor includes an auditorium, a cafeteria, and a library, while the second floor comprises classrooms and offices. An accessible rooftop provides additional space for events. From April 16 to 17, 2026, the Goethe-Institut in Dakar will offer a public opening program including lectures, panel discussions, and guided tours.

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Other recent announcements from Kéré Architecture include the completion of the Thomas Sankara Mausoleum in Burkina Faso, the final resting place of the former president and his twelve closest companions. Also in Africa, the firm has designed a new healthcare center in the Bubanza region of Burundi, commissioned by the NGO Ineza Clinic and aimed at improving access to healthcare for the region's rural population. In the United States, Kéré Architecture and SOM recently unveiled new images of the future Las Vegas Museum of Art, the city's first stand-alone museum. In Brazil, Kéré Architecture also revealed its proposal for the 40,000-square-meter Biblioteca dos Saberes in Rio de Janeiro's Cidade Nova neighborhood.