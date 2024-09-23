Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity

Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity

Save
  • Written by

A city that defies expectations, this is what many visitors often express about the Senegalese capital, Dakar. As Africa's most western port city, which gained independence from the French in 1960, Dakar is a regional hub for diversity and culture. While it's often described as an unexpectedly sleek and "modern" city, with its characteristic and sometimes colorful monolithic buildings, Dakar is in fact in constant development and each of its districts tends to reflect a different style and focus, depending on its inhabitants and the dominating functions.

Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 2 of 17Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 10 of 17Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 3 of 17Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 4 of 17Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - More Images+ 12

Sprawling over the mostly flat and vast terrain, Dakar is split into many industrial, institutional, high-end residential/touristic, or culturally relevant quartiers. Each has its distinctive feel, though all are constantly in the works. There is a clear intention of redefining the capital's identity through its new construction. This often comes in different or contested forms, with more local architects looking into pre-colonial architecture and the upgrading/updating of local materials, such as Elementerre or Worofila who are working on promoting the use of earth construction in the city.

Many other works reflect the diverse interpretations that local and international architects have been setting for Dakar as seen in the below 10 projects.

Related Article

Living in Dakar, A Study of Senegalese Housing & Future Development

International Trade Fair Centre / Jean-François Lamoureux and Jean-Louis Marin

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 2 of 17
© Iwan Baan

Dakar International Conference Centre / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 7 of 17
© Emre Dorter

Dakar Train Station / GA2D

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 12 of 17
Courtesy of GA2D

Lycée Jean Mermoz / TERRENEUVE architectes

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 4 of 17
© Daniel Rousselot and TERRENEUVE

Women's centre in Rufisque / Hollmén-Reuter-Sandman Architects

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 14 of 17
© Helena Sandman

Cite Scolaire Internationale – Campus Ngor / Atelier Kalm

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 10 of 17
© Angela Sorbaioli

Villa Fann Hock / MOST Monti Studio

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 3 of 17
© Andrea Ceriani

Eglise de l'Epiphanie / In situ architecture + GA2D

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 15 of 17
© Régis L'hostis

Oikos a - Villa Patio / MOST Monti Studio

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 16 of 17
© Andrea Ceriani

Mosque of the Divinity

Save this picture!
Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity - Image 17 of 17
© Salvador Aznar

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Hana Abdel
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Hana Abdel. "Dakar Architecture City Guide: 10 Modern and Contemporary Works that Reflect the City's Evolving Identity" 23 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020935/dakar-architecture-city-guide-10-modern-and-contemporary-works-that-reflect-the-citys-evolving-identity> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags