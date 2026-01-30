Salone del Mobile Announces 2026 Framework, Appointing OMA to Design the "Salone Contract" Master Plan

Save this picture! Design Kiosk, Salone del Mobile Milano 2025. Image © Andrea Mariani

Salone del Mobile.Milano has announced the framework for its 64th edition, scheduled to take place from April 21 to 26, 2026, at Fiera Milano, Rho. The upcoming edition will bring together more than 1,900 exhibitors from 32 countries across over 169,000 square meters of exhibition space, highlighting the fair's continued scale and international reach. Beyond its quantitative dimension, the 2026 Salone positions itself as an evolving cultural and economic infrastructure, increasingly structured around long-term strategies rather than isolated events. The program reflects a growing emphasis on accessibility, curatorial depth, and cross-sector dialogue, pointing at the Salone's role not only as a marketplace for the industry but also as a platform where architectural thinking, industrial production, and global dynamics intersect within a single, coordinated framework.

At the center of this strategic shift is the launch phase of Salone Contract, a new initiative addressing the transformation of the contract furnishing sector, whose master plan has been entrusted to Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten from OMA. Conceived as a multi-year project rather than a conventional exhibition format, Salone Contract responds to the increasing complexity of large-scale commissions in hospitality, workplace, retail, and infrastructure, where design value is generated through the integration of systems, services, logistics, and data. During the 2026 edition, the project will unfold through a thematic itinerary across the fair, a public lecture by Rem Koolhaas, and an international forum developed in collaboration with OMA. These components form the conceptual groundwork for the first full Salone Contract exhibition in 2027, positioning architectural research as a tool for market orientation and long-term industrial strategy.

The 2026 edition will be accompanied by the communication campaign "A Matter of Salone," which places material at the center of the design process, framing it as both the origin and meaning. Developed as a collective project, the campaign translates the transition from gesture to form into a series of visual narratives, reinforcing the connection between physical matter, design intention, and cultural value. In parallel, the campaign informs a reworked visitor experience, supported by a new wayfinding system designed to improve orientation and accessibility across the fairgrounds. These elements aim to clarify the complexity of the event, facilitating movement, encounters, and discovery while reinforcing the Salone's identity as an interconnected and legible ecosystem rather than a collection of isolated exhibitions.

Once again this year, extending into Milan during Design Week, the 2026 edition also maintains the Salone's established exhibition structure while introducing new curatorial formats that expand its scope. The four annual exhibitions, Salone Internazionale del Mobile, the International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition, Workplace3.0, and S.Project, will host 915 brands, while the return of the biennials EuroCucina with FTK – Technology For the Kitchen and the International Bathroom Exhibition continues to anchor the fair's sector-specific focus on innovation, sustainability, and evolving domestic and collective spaces. New projects such as Salone Raritas, dedicated to collectible and limited-edition design, and immersive installations, including Aurea. An Architectural Fiction, contribute to a broader narrative that integrates research-driven production, craftsmanship, and spatial experimentation. Alongside these, SaloneSatellite will once again present 700 designers under 35 from 43 countries, reinforcing the Salone's long-standing commitment to emerging practices and design education within an increasingly globalized context.

Listed among the key architectural events of the year, Salone del Mobile will bring designers, architects, brands, and enthusiasts from around the world to Milan, reaffirming the city's status as the capital of contemporary design culture. In its previous edition, Salone del Mobile 2025 combined the main exhibition at Rho Fiera with an extended program of talks, roundtables, and installations. Through initiatives such as the Drafting Futures talks and contributions by figures including Bjarke Ingels, Lesley Lokko, and Paolo Sorrentino, the fair operated within a broader city-wide framework of exhibitions and events.

