Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture

Save this picture! Beyond Disaster Relief: The Evolution of Super-Adobe Into Permanent Structures in Hormuz, Iran View of Majara Residence from upper path of the Soil Carpet Beach (South view). Image © Soroush Majidi

Every architectural project is the result of deliberate choices. Beyond form and function, buildings embody technical, political, and cultural decisions that shape their relationship with both their surroundings and the people who inhabit them. ArchDaily’s AD Narratives series explores these processes by bringing together accounts that trace projects from initial conception to built realization. In parallel, the AD Classics series turns to works of historical significance, presenting not only the stories behind these buildings but also technical drawings that allow for a deeper, more informed reading of their architecture.

Throughout 2025, dozens of stories published on ArchDaily came together to form a selection that spans multiple scales, geographic contexts, and historical periods. From Syria to Brazil, from European modernist classics to structures embedded in agricultural landscapes in Peru, the projects stand out for their capacity to transcend time and inspire successive generations. Together, they underscore architecture’s dual role as both a reflection of its context and an active force shaping how spaces are lived and understood.

Below, we present 20 projects published in 2025, each demonstrating how architecture can move beyond practical function to become an active part of the cultural and historical fabric of a place and its people.

