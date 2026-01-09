Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Every architectural project is the result of deliberate choices. Beyond form and function, buildings embody technical, political, and cultural decisions that shape their relationship with both their surroundings and the people who inhabit them. ArchDaily’s AD Narratives series explores these processes by bringing together accounts that trace projects from initial conception to built realization. In parallel, the AD Classics series turns to works of historical significance, presenting not only the stories behind these buildings but also technical drawings that allow for a deeper, more informed reading of their architecture.

Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 2 of 23Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 3 of 23Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 4 of 23Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 5 of 23Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - More Images+ 18

Throughout 2025, dozens of stories published on ArchDaily came together to form a selection that spans multiple scales, geographic contexts, and historical periods. From Syria to Brazil, from European modernist classics to structures embedded in agricultural landscapes in Peru, the projects stand out for their capacity to transcend time and inspire successive generations. Together, they underscore architecture’s dual role as both a reflection of its context and an active force shaping how spaces are lived and understood.

Below, we present 20 projects published in 2025, each demonstrating how architecture can move beyond practical function to become an active part of the cultural and historical fabric of a place and its people.

From Ruin to Cultural Hub: The Transformation of Zanzibar's Majestic Cinema

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 22 of 23
From Ruin to Cultural Hub: The Transformation of Zanzibar's Majestic Cinema Southeast corner of Majestic Cinema. Image © Berend van der Lans

An Ancestral Legacy with Modern Concerns: The Story Behind the Waru Waru Agricultural Fields in Peru

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 23 of 23
An Ancestral Legacy with Modern Concerns: The Story Behind the Waru Waru Agricultural Fields in Peru Aerial view of the waru waru field and surrounding farmland in the Peruvian highlands.. Image via World Monuments Fund

Van Nelle Factory: The Story Behind a Modernist Icon in Rotterdam

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 18 of 23
Van Nelle Factory: The Story Behind a Modernist Icon in Rotterdam © trevor.patt via Flickr under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Group 91: The Dublin Competition That Became a Turning Point for Irish Architecture

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 14 of 23
Group 91: The Dublin Competition That Became a Turning Point for Irish Architecture Meeting House Square, Temple Bar. Image Courtesy of Sean Harrington Architects

An Epic of Fire and Stone: The Story Behind the Intervention at the Benedictine Monastery of Catania, Sicily

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 21 of 23
An Epic of Fire and Stone: The Story Behind the Intervention at the Benedictine Monastery of Catania, Sicily Benedictine Monastery of Catania. Image © Lucas Reitz

Between Fantasy and Reality: Aldo Rossi's Floating Teatro del Mundo for the First Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 20 of 23
Between Fantasy and Reality: Aldo Rossi's Floating Teatro del Mundo for the First Venice Architecture Biennale Teatro del Mondo, Venice 1979. Image by Antonio Martinelli

Following Oscar Niemeyer's Legacy: The Story Behind the Araras State Theater in Brazil

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 19 of 23
Following Oscar Niemeyer's Legacy: The Story Behind the Araras State Theater in Brazil Araras State Theater / Oscar Niemeyer. Image © Nelson Kon

AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 6 of 23
AD Classics: Olivetti Showroom / Carlo Scarpa via Flickr User: seier+seier, under license CC BY-NC 2.0

Narratives of Syrian Modernism: Rediscovering the Center for Marine Research

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 5 of 23
Center for Marine Research / Bourhan Tayara. Image © AMASyria 2025. Photo by Ram Attaf

Maison Guiette: Le Corbusier’s Modernist Outpost in Antwerp, Belgium

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 7 of 23
Maison Guiette / Le Corbusier. Image © Kris Vandevorst, via Wikipedia under CC BY 4.0

AD Classics: Finnish Pavilion at the Venice Biennale / Alvar Aalto + Elissa Aalto

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 10 of 23
The Finnish Pavilion at the 2014 Venice Biennale. Image © Nico Saieh

Quiet Hope: Frank Gehry’s Maggie’s Centre Hong Kong

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 13 of 23
Maggie's Centre Hong Kong. Image © Jonathan Yeung, courtesy of Open House Hong Kong & Design Trust

Järva Burial Ground: Creating a Natural Landscape of Remembrance from Stockholm's Urban Discard

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 2 of 23
Järva Burial Ground: Creating a Natural Landscape of Remembrance from Stockholm's Urban Discard © Alexander Assal

Healing Through Design: The Story Behind Alvar Aalto’s Paimio Sanatorium

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 9 of 23
Paimio Sanatorium / Alvar Aalto. Image © Leon via Flickr under CC BY 2.0

AD Classics: Nordic Pavilion, Venice / Sverre Fehn

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 8 of 23
The Nordic Pavilion (Giardini, Venice). Image © Åke E:son Lindman

The Transposed Monument: Murray House and the Paradox of Preservation

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 15 of 23
Stanley Murray House. Image © Hankt via Wikipedia under license CC BY 3.0

Khudi Bari: Architecture for Climate Displacement

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 3 of 23
Khudi Bari / Marina Tabassum. Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / City Syntax (F. M. Faruque Abdullah Shawon, H. M. Fozla Rabby Apurbo)

Beyond Disaster Relief: The Evolution of Super-Adobe Into Permanent Structures in Hormuz, Iran

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 11 of 23
Beyond Disaster Relief: The Evolution of Super-Adobe Into Permanent Structures in Hormuz, Iran Charta square: Entrance area of the accommodation section. Image © Tahmineh Monzavi

AD Classics: Maison Hermès / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 4 of 23
Maison Hermès / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Kakidai via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

The Story of Miyashita Park: Resistance, Partnership, and Publicness

Save this picture!
Revisiting 2025: 20 Classic Projects and Defining Stories in Architecture - Image 17 of 23
The Story of Miyashita Park: Resistance, Partnership, and Publicness Post-2020 Miyashita Park by Takenaka Corporation + Nikken Sekkei. Image © Dick Thomas Johnson via Wikipedia under license CC BY 2.0

